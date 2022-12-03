Southend United v Altrincham

Gus Scott-Morriss (Southend United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
SouthendSouthend United0AltrinchamAltrincham0
From the section National League
Formation 5-3-2
Formation 3-4-3
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Wrexham
|21
|14
|5
|2
|52
|18
|34
|47
|2
|Notts County
|21
|13
|7
|1
|50
|18
|32
|46
|3
|Chesterfield
|20
|12
|5
|3
|40
|23
|17
|41
|4
|Woking
|21
|11
|5
|5
|34
|19
|15
|38
|5
|Barnet
|21
|11
|3
|7
|39
|38
|1
|36
|6
|Southend
|22
|9
|7
|6
|28
|18
|10
|34
|7
|Solihull Moors
|21
|8
|7
|6
|33
|23
|10
|31
|8
|Bromley
|21
|8
|6
|7
|28
|26
|2
|30
|9
|Dag & Red
|20
|8
|6
|6
|34
|35
|-1
|30
|10
|Boreham Wood
|20
|7
|8
|5
|23
|19
|4
|29
|11
|Eastleigh
|22
|8
|5
|9
|25
|27
|-2
|29
|12
|Wealdstone
|21
|8
|5
|8
|23
|29
|-6
|29
|13
|Dorking
|21
|8
|4
|9
|37
|45
|-8
|28
|14
|Maidenhead United
|22
|8
|3
|11
|21
|27
|-6
|27
|15
|Halifax
|21
|7
|5
|9
|17
|26
|-9
|26
|16
|Altrincham
|22
|6
|8
|8
|28
|38
|-10
|26
|17
|York
|22
|6
|7
|9
|23
|23
|0
|25
|18
|Aldershot
|21
|7
|3
|11
|28
|33
|-5
|24
|19
|Yeovil
|22
|4
|11
|7
|17
|21
|-4
|23
|20
|Maidstone United
|22
|5
|7
|10
|25
|44
|-19
|22
|21
|Gateshead
|21
|3
|9
|9
|25
|34
|-9
|18
|22
|Oldham
|19
|4
|6
|9
|17
|27
|-10
|18
|23
|Scunthorpe
|22
|3
|7
|12
|27
|44
|-17
|16
|24
|Torquay
|22
|3
|7
|12
|24
|43
|-19
|16
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.