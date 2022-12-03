Scunthorpe United v Notts County

Goal! Scunthorpe United 1, Notts County 3. Macaulay Langstaff (Notts County).
Line-ups
Scunthorpe
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Dewhurst
- 2Ogle
- 6Boyce
- 19Butterfield
- 14Young
- 12Rowe
- 15Taft
- 25ApterBooked at 34mins
- 8Beestin
- 11Carver
- 13Lavery
Substitutes
- 3O'Malley
- 16Foster
- 20Wilson
- 23Daniel
- 30Pugh
Notts County
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Slocombe
- 4Cameron
- 15Baldwin
- 18Palmer
- 23Chicksen
- 2Brindley
- 21Adebayo-Rowling
- 20Rodrigues
- 6O'Brien
- 10De Castro
- 9Langstaff
Substitutes
- 7Mitchell
- 8Austin
- 14Francis
- 16Bajrami
- 19Scott
- Referee:
- Matthew Corlett
Live Text
Goal!
Booking
Rob Apter (Scunthorpe United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! Scunthorpe United 1, Notts County 2. Jim O'Brien (Notts County).
Goal!
Goal! Scunthorpe United 1, Notts County 1. Quevin De Castro (Notts County).
Goal!
Goal! Scunthorpe United 1, Notts County 0. Caolan Lavery (Scunthorpe United).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.