National League
ScunthorpeScunthorpe United1Notts CountyNotts County3

Scunthorpe United v Notts County

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Scunthorpe

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Dewhurst
  • 2Ogle
  • 6Boyce
  • 19Butterfield
  • 14Young
  • 12Rowe
  • 15Taft
  • 25ApterBooked at 34mins
  • 8Beestin
  • 11Carver
  • 13Lavery

Substitutes

  • 3O'Malley
  • 16Foster
  • 20Wilson
  • 23Daniel
  • 30Pugh

Notts County

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Slocombe
  • 4Cameron
  • 15Baldwin
  • 18Palmer
  • 23Chicksen
  • 2Brindley
  • 21Adebayo-Rowling
  • 20Rodrigues
  • 6O'Brien
  • 10De Castro
  • 9Langstaff

Substitutes

  • 7Mitchell
  • 8Austin
  • 14Francis
  • 16Bajrami
  • 19Scott
Referee:
Matthew Corlett

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Scunthorpe United 1, Notts County 3. Macaulay Langstaff (Notts County).

  2. Booking

    Rob Apter (Scunthorpe United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Scunthorpe United 1, Notts County 2. Jim O'Brien (Notts County).

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Scunthorpe United 1, Notts County 1. Quevin De Castro (Notts County).

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Scunthorpe United 1, Notts County 0. Caolan Lavery (Scunthorpe United).

  6. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  7. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County21146152183448
2Wrexham21145252183447
3Chesterfield20125340231741
4Woking21114634201437
5Southend22106630191136
6Barnet2111373938136
7Solihull Moors2187633231031
8Eastleigh229492627-131
9Bromley218672826230
10Dag & Red208573436-229
11Wealdstone218582329-629
12Boreham Wood207762320328
13Dorking218493745-828
14Maidenhead United2283112127-627
15Halifax217591726-926
16York226792323025
17Altrincham226792940-1125
18Aldershot2173112833-524
19Maidstone United2266102644-1824
20Yeovil2241171721-423
21Gateshead213992534-918
22Oldham194691727-1018
23Torquay2246122543-1818
24Scunthorpe2236132746-1915
