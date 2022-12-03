FC Halifax Town v Chesterfield

Festus Arthur (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card.
HalifaxFC Halifax Town0ChesterfieldChesterfield0
Last updated on .From the section National League
Formation 4-4-2
Formation 4-4-2
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match repot to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Notts County
|21
|14
|6
|1
|52
|18
|34
|48
|2
|Wrexham
|21
|14
|5
|2
|52
|18
|34
|47
|3
|Chesterfield
|20
|12
|5
|3
|40
|23
|17
|41
|4
|Woking
|21
|11
|4
|6
|34
|20
|14
|37
|5
|Southend
|22
|10
|6
|6
|30
|19
|11
|36
|6
|Barnet
|21
|11
|3
|7
|39
|38
|1
|36
|7
|Solihull Moors
|21
|8
|7
|6
|33
|23
|10
|31
|8
|Eastleigh
|22
|9
|4
|9
|26
|27
|-1
|31
|9
|Bromley
|21
|8
|6
|7
|28
|26
|2
|30
|10
|Dag & Red
|20
|8
|5
|7
|34
|36
|-2
|29
|11
|Wealdstone
|21
|8
|5
|8
|23
|29
|-6
|29
|12
|Boreham Wood
|20
|7
|7
|6
|23
|20
|3
|28
|13
|Dorking
|21
|8
|4
|9
|37
|45
|-8
|28
|14
|Maidenhead United
|22
|8
|3
|11
|21
|27
|-6
|27
|15
|Halifax
|21
|7
|5
|9
|17
|26
|-9
|26
|16
|York
|22
|6
|7
|9
|23
|23
|0
|25
|17
|Altrincham
|22
|6
|7
|9
|29
|40
|-11
|25
|18
|Aldershot
|21
|7
|3
|11
|28
|33
|-5
|24
|19
|Maidstone United
|22
|6
|6
|10
|26
|44
|-18
|24
|20
|Yeovil
|22
|4
|11
|7
|17
|21
|-4
|23
|21
|Gateshead
|21
|3
|9
|9
|25
|34
|-9
|18
|22
|Oldham
|19
|4
|6
|9
|17
|27
|-10
|18
|23
|Torquay
|22
|4
|6
|12
|25
|43
|-18
|18
|24
|Scunthorpe
|22
|3
|6
|13
|27
|46
|-19
|15
