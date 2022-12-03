Close menu
National League
HalifaxFC Halifax Town0ChesterfieldChesterfield0

FC Halifax Town v Chesterfield

National League

Line-ups

Halifax

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Johnson
  • 6Stott
  • 22ArthurBooked at 25mins
  • 20Gilmour
  • 2Golden
  • 3Senior
  • 4Summerfield
  • 8Spence
  • 19Cooke
  • 18Capello
  • 9Dieseruvwe

Substitutes

  • 5Debrah
  • 10Warburton
  • 14Hunter
  • 17Harker
  • 25Slew

Chesterfield

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Fitzsimons
  • 5Grimes
  • 12Williams
  • 26Oldaker
  • 17Dobra
  • 33Clements
  • 20King
  • 30Whelan
  • 35Jones
  • 7Mandeville
  • 27Quigley

Substitutes

  • 4Akinola
  • 9Tshimanga
  • 18Uchegbulam
  • 19Asante
  • 21Palmer
Referee:
Andrew Miller

Live Text

  1. Booking

    Festus Arthur (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card.

  2. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  3. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County21146152183448
2Wrexham21145252183447
3Chesterfield20125340231741
4Woking21114634201437
5Southend22106630191136
6Barnet2111373938136
7Solihull Moors2187633231031
8Eastleigh229492627-131
9Bromley218672826230
10Dag & Red208573436-229
11Wealdstone218582329-629
12Boreham Wood207762320328
13Dorking218493745-828
14Maidenhead United2283112127-627
15Halifax217591726-926
16York226792323025
17Altrincham226792940-1125
18Aldershot2173112833-524
19Maidstone United2266102644-1824
20Yeovil2241171721-423
21Gateshead213992534-918
22Oldham194691727-1018
23Torquay2246122543-1818
24Scunthorpe2236132746-1915
View full National League table

