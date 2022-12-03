Close menu
National League
Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors0OldhamOldham Athletic0

Solihull Moors v Oldham Athletic

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Solihull Moors

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Boot
  • 2Clarke
  • 3Coker
  • 7Sbarra
  • 22Jones
  • 6Gudger
  • 4Storer
  • 10Osborne
  • 11Barnett
  • 9Dallas
  • 14Kelly

Substitutes

  • Cybulski
  • 16Vaughan
  • 17Donawa
  • 20Whelan
  • 27Parsons

Oldham

Formation 3-4-3

  • 19Norman
  • 4Hogan
  • 42Clarke
  • 36Chapman
  • 26Kitching
  • 8Gardner
  • 14Sheron
  • 11Hope
  • 18Tollitt
  • 25Reid
  • 28Peck

Substitutes

  • Hudson
  • 6Maynard
  • 17Rooney
  • 27Abraham
  • 33Couto
Referee:
Steven Copeland

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham21145252183447
2Notts County21137149173246
3Chesterfield20125340231741
4Woking21115534191538
5Southend2297628181034
6Barnet2110473838034
7Solihull Moors2187633231031
8Bromley218672826230
9Dag & Red208663435-130
10Wealdstone218672328-530
11Boreham Wood207852319429
12Eastleigh228592527-229
13Maidenhead United2284102126-528
14Dorking217593645-926
15Halifax217591726-926
16Altrincham226882838-1026
17York226792323025
18Aldershot2173112833-524
19Yeovil2241171721-423
20Maidstone United2257102544-1922
21Gateshead213992534-918
22Oldham194691727-1018
23Scunthorpe2237122643-1716
24Torquay2237122443-1916
View full National League table

