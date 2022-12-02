Close menu
National League
YorkYork City12:30WrexhamWrexham
Venue: LNER Community Stadium

York City v Wrexham

Last updated on .From the section National League

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 3rd December 2022

  • BarnetBarnet12:30WealdstoneWealdstone
  • BromleyBromley12:30YeovilYeovil Town
  • Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge12:30TorquayTorquay United
  • EastleighEastleigh12:30Boreham WoodBoreham Wood
  • HalifaxFC Halifax Town12:30ChesterfieldChesterfield
  • GatesheadGateshead12:30AldershotAldershot Town
  • Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United12:30DorkingDorking Wanderers
  • ScunthorpeScunthorpe United12:30Notts CountyNotts County
  • Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors12:30OldhamOldham Athletic
  • SouthendSouthend United12:30AltrinchamAltrincham
  • WokingWoking12:30Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham20144252183446
2Notts County20136149173245
3Chesterfield19124340231740
4Woking20114534191537
5Southend2196628181033
6Barnet2010373838033
7Solihull Moors2086633231030
8Bromley208572826229
9Dag & Red198563435-129
10Wealdstone208572328-529
11Boreham Wood197752319428
12Eastleigh218492527-228
13Maidenhead United2183102126-527
14Dorking207493645-925
15Halifax207491726-925
16Altrincham216782838-1025
17York216692323024
18Aldershot2072112833-523
19Yeovil2141071721-422
20Maidstone United2156102544-1921
21Gateshead203892534-917
22Oldham184591727-1017
23Scunthorpe2136122643-1715
24Torquay2136122443-1915
View full National League table

