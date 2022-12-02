Bonnyrigg Rose v Dumbarton

Bonnyrigg RoseBonnyrigg Rose15:00DumbartonDumbarton
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dumbarton
|15
|10
|3
|2
|27
|15
|12
|33
|2
|Stirling
|15
|9
|3
|3
|33
|16
|17
|30
|3
|Elgin
|15
|6
|4
|5
|29
|27
|2
|22
|4
|East Fife
|15
|6
|3
|6
|25
|24
|1
|21
|5
|Stenhousemuir
|15
|5
|5
|5
|27
|29
|-2
|20
|6
|Stranraer
|16
|5
|5
|6
|22
|28
|-6
|20
|7
|Albion
|15
|4
|5
|6
|17
|19
|-2
|17
|8
|Annan Athletic
|16
|4
|5
|7
|21
|29
|-8
|17
|9
|Bonnyrigg Rose
|15
|4
|3
|8
|19
|24
|-5
|15
|10
|Forfar
|15
|3
|4
|8
|15
|24
|-9
|13