Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Johnson, Beale, Hearts, Hibernian, Aberdeen
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Montreal defender Alistair Johnston says he is "excited" to be linked with a move to Celtic and revealed that his phone has been "blowing up" with all the messages he has been receiving about the potential switch. (Scotsman)
A verbal deal has been agreed between Celtic and Montreal for the transfer of Canada defender Alistair Johnston. (Fabrizio Romano)
Former Celtic midfielder Peter Grant reckons Alistair Johnston's reported move shows that Croatia right-back Josip Juranovic will be on his way out of the club sometime soon. (Go Radio via Daily Record)
"Recruitment, as much as tactics and style, makes a manager", says former Celtic striker Chris Sutton in praise of Ange Postecoglou's squad building. (Daily Record)
Dominic Ball has urged Michael Beale to hand Lee Wallace a Rangers reprieve with an invite to join his backroom staff if he is made the new manager at Ibrox. (Daily Record)
Michael Beale is "possibly the most talented coach to ever work at Rangers", says Kris Boyd, but the former Ibrox striker thinks appointing such an inexperienced manager would be a "monumental gamble". (Scottish Sun)
"I don't think I was fully aware of his genius until I worked with him," says QPR defender Jimmy Dunne of Rangers target Michael Beale. (Football Scotland)
Hearts centre-back Kye Rowles has admitted he was disappointed with some aspects of his play after making his World Cup debut in the 4-1 defeat to France on Tuesday. (Socceroos.com via Edinburgh Evening News)
Chris Cadden believes it wouldn't be the biggest shock in the world if Hibs went on a run of positive form as the right-back insisted it is results, not performances, that are eluding the Easter Road side. (Edinburgh Evening News)
Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie missed out on a dream loan move to Atlanta United two years ago, but the full-back thinks his alternative switch to Forfar Athletic was the making of him. (Press & Journal)
The Scottish FA have announced their third compliance officer in the space of 20 months as former criminal lawyer Martin Black takes up the role. (Daily Express)