Midfielder Sean Murray opened the scoring for Glentoran

Cliftonville and Glentoran both secured 2-0 wins on Saturday to close the gap on Irish Premiership leaders Larne.

The second-placed Reds defeated Newry City at Solitude and now sit two points off top spot with a game in hand.

The Glens beat a stubborn Portadown at Shamrock Park and are three points behind Larne in third, having played two games less.

Dungannon Swifts got a much-needed 1-0 win over Glenavon while Ballymena United beat Carrick Rangers 2-0.

Larne missed the opportunity to move further ahead at the top of the league table when they suffered a 2-0 home defeat by Coleraine on Friday night.

It was a second loss in four days for Tiernan Lynch's men after they were beaten on Tuesday night by Linfield, who are taking on Crusaders in Saturday's evening kick-off.

Curran and Gormley fire Reds to comfortable win

At Solitude, Cliftonville opened the scoring after 21 minutes when Joe Gormley's pass across the face of goal found Ryan Curran, who made no mistake from close range.

Their second came near the end of a quiet second half, with substitute Luke Turner unselfishly passing to record goalscorer Gormley who tapped in from point-blank range.

It could, and should, have been more going into the break, but multiple great saves from Steven Maguire denied the home side a more comfortable lead.

Their best opportunity came after Ronan Doherty tried his luck from distance, but Maguire palmed it away spectacularly. Curran headed the ball down into the path of striker Gormley, but once again Maguire was there to deny the chance.

Defender Ryan McGivern also made a crucial clearance off the line after Ronan Hale was able to weave his way round busy keeper Maguire and shoot.

The victory means Cliftonville are unbeaten in November while defeat leaves Newry still sitting 10th in the table.

