Wrexham's Paul Mullin says drawing Liverpool away in the FA Cup third round would fulfil a childhood ambition.

Mullin scored a hat-trick in Wrexham's 4-1 second round win over Farnborough..

The Dragons, who have not reached the third round since 2015, will discover their opponents on Monday.

When asked who he would like to face in the third round, Merseyside-born Mullin replied: "Liverpool at Anfield or Everton here [at home]."

He added: "I'd like to play either of those teams but hopefully Liverpool.

"It's been my dream as a kid to walk out at Anfield in a competitive match and hopefully I get to do it.

"But we'll take whoever we get and try and do our best in the game.

"If it is a big tie then we can go an enjoy it and if not, we've got to try and win that."

Wrexham's last third-round appearance in 2015 saw the non-league club beaten 3-1 at then Premier League side Stoke City.

Mullin gave Wrexham the lead early in the second half against Farnborough and although the visitors equalised, Phil Parkinson's team responded with three goals in the final 12 minutes.

"In the first half I don't think I had many kicks of the ball and sometimes football is like that," Mullin added.

"You have to stick with it and hope that the moments come to you and thankfully in the second half they managed to find me.

"I thought we really did work hard and stuck to the task. It wasn't a pretty game but we managed to take over in the end."

Despite his hat-trick - which took his season's tally to 19 goals in all competitions - Mullin was not chosen as Wrexham's man of the match.

That honour went to Elliot Lee, whose 20-yard strike restored Wrexham's lead after Oliver Pendlebury had levelled for the National League South visitors.

"Everyone was good today and I thought Elliot was unlucky not to get man of the match last week," Mullin said.

"I think he's been brilliant for us since he's come back into the team and I really enjoy playing with him."