Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Victoria Esson's save denied Celtic a late winner in Cumbernauld

Rangers remain top of the Scottish Women's Premier League after a gripping goalless draw in their first derby of the season with city rivals Celtic.

Visiting goalkeeper Pamela Tajonar produced a string of stellar saves to keep her side just a point adrift of the reigning champions.

Rangers have now picked up back-to-back draws against their two title rivals.

But Glasgow City can leapfrog both city rivals with a win in their derby with fourth-top Partick Thistle on Sunday.

A lack of end product hampered Rangers as they dominated the ball against Celtic early on and Tajonar had to stretch to tip a 30-yard sizzler from full-back Nicola Docherty over the crossbar.

After the break, set-piece specialist Tessel Middag cracked a free-kick off the Celtic upright.

And, when the midfielder's free-kick landed on Hannah Davison's head to present the unmarked defender with the game's best opportunity, the expectant Broadwood crowd watched on as it was steered wide from five yards.

Celtic captain Caitlin Hayes so nearly stole all three points for her side when the centre-half forced a fine stop from goalkeeper Victoria Esson as she powered a header towards goal following a wicked corner.