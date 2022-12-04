Wycombe Wanderers v Portsmouth

WycombeWycombe Wanderers12:30PortsmouthPortsmouth
Line-ups
Wycombe
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Stryjek
- 2Grimmer
- 20Mawson
- 6Tafazolli
- 23Obita
- 28Scowen
- 10Wing
- 12McCleary
- 7Wheeler
- 11Mehmeti
- 18Hanlan
Substitutes
- 9Vokes
- 13Dickinson
- 16Kaikai
- 17Horgan
- 22Freeman
- 25Al-Hamadi
- 26McCarthy
Portsmouth
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Griffiths
- 20Raggett
- 28Morrison
- 4Robertson
- 15Dale
- 7Pack
- 25Mingi
- 6Ogilvie
- 19Scarlett
- 11Curtis
- 9Bishop
Substitutes
- 3Hume
- 8Tunnicliffe
- 10Pigott
- 16Morrell
- 18Hackett-Fairchild
- 21Oluwayemi
- 27Koroma
- Referee:
- Scott Oldham
Match report to follow.