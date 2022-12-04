Close menu
League One
WycombeWycombe Wanderers12:30PortsmouthPortsmouth
Venue: Adams Park, England

Wycombe Wanderers v Portsmouth

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Wycombe

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Stryjek
  • 2Grimmer
  • 20Mawson
  • 6Tafazolli
  • 23Obita
  • 28Scowen
  • 10Wing
  • 12McCleary
  • 7Wheeler
  • 11Mehmeti
  • 18Hanlan

Substitutes

  • 9Vokes
  • 13Dickinson
  • 16Kaikai
  • 17Horgan
  • 22Freeman
  • 25Al-Hamadi
  • 26McCarthy

Portsmouth

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Griffiths
  • 20Raggett
  • 28Morrison
  • 4Robertson
  • 15Dale
  • 7Pack
  • 25Mingi
  • 6Ogilvie
  • 19Scarlett
  • 11Curtis
  • 9Bishop

Substitutes

  • 3Hume
  • 8Tunnicliffe
  • 10Pigott
  • 16Morrell
  • 18Hackett-Fairchild
  • 21Oluwayemi
  • 27Koroma
Referee:
Scott Oldham

Match report to follow.

Sunday 4th December 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth20134339241543
2Ipswich20126239201942
3Sheff Wed20125335161941
4Barnsley1910362516933
5Bolton199552216632
6Peterborough20101935251031
7Derby198652316730
8Portsmouth177822618829
9Port Vale208572328-529
10Exeter207583230226
11Lincoln City196852123-226
12Shrewsbury207581921-226
13Oxford Utd206772622425
14Wycombe197482524125
15Bristol Rovers206773134-325
16Cheltenham197481621-525
17Charlton205963028224
18Fleetwood2041152120123
19Accrington205692031-1121
20Cambridge2062121932-1320
21Forest Green2045111839-2117
22MK Dons1943121829-1115
23Burton2036112641-1515
24Morecambe202991631-1515
View full League One table

