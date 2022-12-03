Close menu
FIFA World Cup - Round of 16
England 19:00 Senegal
Venue: Al Bayt Stadium

World Cup 2022: England v Senegal

England boss Gareth Southgate has a selection conundrum to solve before his side's World Cup last-16 match with Senegal.

Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden are among a group of players to press their case for selection with their displays in the 3-0 win over Wales.

Ben White is the only absentee, having left the squad for personal reasons.

Senegal's biggest fitness problem is boss Aliou Cisse, who missed Saturday's media duties through illness.

"He has been sick for a couple of days now," said assistant coach Regis Bogaert, who replaced Cisse at the news conference.

"He let us take charge of training yesterday, obviously with his instructions to the players.

"Hopefully tomorrow he will be able to come and be on the bench with the players but we are sure at 10pm he will be there with the team.

"I can confirm he is sick and has a bit of a temperature, that is why we have to be careful with his situation."

On the playing front, Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye will miss the game through suspension after picking up a second yellow card of the group stages in the final game against Ecuador.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I went to watch England train on Thursday and, just from the warm-up, I can smell that they are going a long way in this competition.

Seriously, though, I am confident about their chances, although I don't think Senegal will let them have this all their own way.

The African champions were pretty disappointing when they played the Dutch but, when it really mattered, they turned up against Ecuador.

England's starting XI will be interesting, and there is always a great debate about that, but I think the strength on the bench will make the difference for Gareth Southgate, whoever begins the game.

Sutton's prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

  • England have never lost in seven previous World Cup matches against African opposition (W4 D3); their only previous such game in the knockout stage came against Cameroon in the 1990 quarter-final, winning 3-2 after extra time, with their goals coming from David Platt and two Gary Lineker penalties.
  • England are looking to reach the quarter-final in consecutive editions of the World Cup for the first time since 2002/2006 - the Three Lions have been eliminated from just two of their seven round of 16 ties at the tournament, doing so against Germany in 2010 (1-4) and via penalty shootout against Argentina in 1998.
  • African nations have lost eight of their nine World Cup knockout round games against European sides, with the exception being Senegal's 2-1 win over Sweden in the round of 16 in 2002. However, in all competitions, England have never lost against an African side in their history (W14 D6).
  • Senegal have reached the knockout stage of the World Cup for the second time, previously doing so in their first appearance in 2002 (quarter-final). Courtesy of beating Qatar and Ecuador in the group stages, Senegal have won consecutive World Cup matches for the first time.
