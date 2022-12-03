England boss Gareth Southgate has a selection conundrum to solve before his side's World Cup last-16 match with Senegal.

Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden are among a group of players to press their case for selection with their displays in the 3-0 win over Wales.

Ben White is the only absentee, having left the squad for personal reasons.

Senegal's biggest fitness problem is boss Aliou Cisse, who missed Saturday's media duties through illness.

"He has been sick for a couple of days now," said assistant coach Regis Bogaert, who replaced Cisse at the news conference.

"He let us take charge of training yesterday, obviously with his instructions to the players.

"Hopefully tomorrow he will be able to come and be on the bench with the players but we are sure at 10pm he will be there with the team.

"I can confirm he is sick and has a bit of a temperature, that is why we have to be careful with his situation."

On the playing front, Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye will miss the game through suspension after picking up a second yellow card of the group stages in the final game against Ecuador.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I went to watch England train on Thursday and, just from the warm-up, I can smell that they are going a long way in this competition.

Seriously, though, I am confident about their chances, although I don't think Senegal will let them have this all their own way.

The African champions were pretty disappointing when they played the Dutch but, when it really mattered, they turned up against Ecuador.

England's starting XI will be interesting, and there is always a great debate about that, but I think the strength on the bench will make the difference for Gareth Southgate, whoever begins the game.

Sutton's prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS