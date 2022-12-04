Manchester City Women v Brighton & Hove Albion Women

Man City WomenManchester City Women14:00Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women
Women's Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Chelsea Women
|9
|8
|0
|1
|28
|6
|22
|24
|2
|Man Utd Women
|8
|7
|0
|1
|23
|5
|18
|21
|3
|Arsenal Women
|8
|7
|0
|1
|21
|4
|17
|21
|4
|Man City Women
|7
|5
|0
|2
|17
|8
|9
|15
|5
|West Ham Women
|8
|4
|0
|4
|13
|16
|-3
|12
|6
|Aston Villa Women
|8
|4
|0
|4
|12
|15
|-3
|12
|7
|Tottenham Women
|7
|3
|0
|4
|11
|12
|-1
|9
|8
|Everton Women
|8
|3
|0
|5
|7
|10
|-3
|9
|9
|Reading Women
|9
|2
|1
|6
|10
|20
|-10
|7
|10
|Brighton Women
|7
|2
|1
|4
|10
|26
|-16
|7
|11
|Liverpool Women
|8
|1
|2
|5
|9
|16
|-7
|5
|12
|Leicester City Women
|9
|0
|0
|9
|2
|25
|-23
|0
