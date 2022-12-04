Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Reading WomenReading Women1Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women0

Reading Women v Tottenham Hotspur Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Reading Women

Formation 3-5-2

  • 25Burns
  • 2Bryson
  • 5Evans
  • 14CooperSubstituted forCaldwellat 45'minutes
  • 9Eikeland
  • 37Primmer
  • 51Troelsgaard
  • 27Vanhaevermaet
  • 28Woodham
  • 11Wade
  • 12Harries

Substitutes

  • 7Wellings
  • 15Hendrix
  • 17Caldwell
  • 18Jane
  • 30Poulter

Tottenham Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 22Spencer
  • 4Turner
  • 5Bartrip
  • 3Zadorsky
  • 13Ale
  • 25Summanen
  • 15James
  • 7Naz
  • 24Spence
  • 29Neville
  • 23Ayane

Substitutes

  • 1Korpela
  • 6Harrop
  • 8Cho
  • 9Karczewska
  • 14Ildhusøy
  • 18Ubogagu
  • 26Pearse
  • 39Gunning-Williams
Referee:
Carl Brook

Match Stats

Home TeamReading WomenAway TeamTottenham Women
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home7
Away9
Shots on Target
Home5
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home7
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Rebecca Spencer.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Eveliina Summanen.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lauren Wade (Reading Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sanne Troelsgaard (Reading Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Faye Bryson with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Shelina Zadorsky tries a through ball, but Rosella Ayane is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Shelina Zadorsky.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Drew Spence (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  8. Post update

    Justine Vanhaevermaet (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Drew Spence (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is too high.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Drew Spence (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Angharad James with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Gemma Evans.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tia Primmer (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Justine Vanhaevermaet.

  13. Second Half

    Second Half begins Reading Women 1, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Reading Women. Diane Caldwell replaces Deanna Cooper because of an injury.

  15. Half Time

    First Half ends, Reading Women 1, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Drew Spence.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Drew Spence (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ashleigh Neville with a headed pass.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Drew Spence (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Angharad James.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Emma Harries (Reading Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Sanne Troelsgaard (Reading Women).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women98012862224
2Man Utd Women87012351821
3Arsenal Women87012141721
4Man City Women7502178915
5West Ham Women84041316-312
6Aston Villa Women84041215-312
7Tottenham Women73041112-19
8Everton Women8305710-39
9Reading Women92161020-107
10Brighton Women72141026-167
11Liverpool Women8125916-75
12Leicester City Women9009225-230
View full The FA Women's Super League table

