Reading Women v Tottenham Hotspur Women

Line-ups
Reading Women
Formation 3-5-2
- 25Burns
- 2Bryson
- 5Evans
- 14CooperSubstituted forCaldwellat 45'minutes
- 9Eikeland
- 37Primmer
- 51Troelsgaard
- 27Vanhaevermaet
- 28Woodham
- 11Wade
- 12Harries
Substitutes
- 7Wellings
- 15Hendrix
- 17Caldwell
- 18Jane
- 30Poulter
Tottenham Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 22Spencer
- 4Turner
- 5Bartrip
- 3Zadorsky
- 13Ale
- 25Summanen
- 15James
- 7Naz
- 24Spence
- 29Neville
- 23Ayane
Substitutes
- 1Korpela
- 6Harrop
- 8Cho
- 9Karczewska
- 14Ildhusøy
- 18Ubogagu
- 26Pearse
- 39Gunning-Williams
- Referee:
- Carl Brook
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away4
Live Text
Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Eveliina Summanen.
Attempt missed. Lauren Wade (Reading Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Attempt saved. Sanne Troelsgaard (Reading Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Faye Bryson with a cross.
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Shelina Zadorsky tries a through ball, but Rosella Ayane is caught offside.
Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Shelina Zadorsky.
Foul by Drew Spence (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Justine Vanhaevermaet (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Drew Spence (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Drew Spence (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Angharad James with a cross.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Gemma Evans.
Attempt saved. Tia Primmer (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Justine Vanhaevermaet.
Second Half
Second Half begins Reading Women 1, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading Women. Diane Caldwell replaces Deanna Cooper because of an injury.
Half Time
First Half ends, Reading Women 1, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0.
Attempt missed. Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Drew Spence.
Attempt missed. Drew Spence (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ashleigh Neville with a headed pass.
Attempt blocked. Drew Spence (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Angharad James.
Attempt saved. Emma Harries (Reading Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Foul by Sanne Troelsgaard (Reading Women).