Close menu

Bournemouth make Gary O'Neil manager on permanent basis

Last updated on .From the section Bournemouthcomments59

Gary O'Neil
O'Neil joined Bournemouth's coaching staff in February 2021

Bournemouth have appointed Gary O'Neil as their manager on a permanent basis following his spell as interim boss.

The 39-year-old took the helm at Vitality Stadium after head coach Scott Parker was sacked in August.

O'Neil has signed a one-and-a-half year contract, which has the option to be extended for a further 12 months.

Bournemouth have earned 13 points from 11 top-flight games with O'Neil in interim charge, and are 14th in the Premier League.

He has also guided the Cherries to the fourth round in the Carabao Cup courtesy of a 4-1 win against Everton. That was followed by a 3-0 league win over the Toffees in their final game before the World Cup break.

"We have been impressed with the way he has conducted himself from the moment he joined the club and feel he has earned this opportunity to continue to take the team and the club forward," Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said.

"Gary has worked tirelessly and diligently on the training pitch and the players have responded by producing some excellent performances and results.

"It was evident from the reception he received from our supporters following the Premier League win against Everton that they have also appreciated his efforts and we are all looking forward to continuing our working relationship with him."

The decision has been made amid the prospect of the Cherries being taken over by a Las Vegas-based consortium.

Former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa held talks about becoming the new manager, but O'Neil will now have the chance to build on his interim spell.

As a player, he made more than 450 appearances for clubs including Portsmouth, Middlesbrough, West Ham, QPR and Norwich.

He took up his first coaching role in August 2020, when he became assistant manager with Liverpool's Under-23s.

O'Neil joined the coaching set-up at Bournemouth under former manager Jonathan Woodgate in February 2021, and took over the first team after Parker's departure following a 9-0 defeat by Liverpool.

The Cherries' first game after the World Cup will be their Carabao Cup tie away to Newcastle on 21 December, followed by a visit to Chelsea in the league on 27 December.

How to follow Bournemouth on the BBC bannerBournemouth banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

59 comments

  • Comment posted by sickbeggar, today at 13:18

    If they'd waited a week they could have got Southgate.

    Oh..

  • Comment posted by TomTom, today at 13:18

    How many times do you see a caretaker do well only for it to all go wrong when they get the job full time. Good to see him given the chance he deserves though.

  • Comment posted by Doctor Sorders, today at 13:13

    Good luck to him. Decent bloke. But then so was Howe who is doing so very badly at Newcastle right? I wish clubs would be less fickle and stand by their managers. Back them not sack them.

    • Reply posted by KR, today at 13:16

      KR replied:
      Too right! If it's not broke, don't fix it.

  • Comment posted by schrintzle, today at 13:09

    Well done Bournemouth. Good to see some integrity in the football world at last. I do think G O needs a bit more assistance in tactical changes during games.
    UTCIAD

  • Comment posted by Rosnovski, today at 13:08

    Gary has passed the audition with some decent results. Good luck to him and Bournemouth.

  • Comment posted by big nolte, today at 13:04

    Quite right too , far better than one of the usual mercenaries that come in and couldn't care less if the club stays up or relegated as long as their pockets are lined . Give it to the man with fire in his belly .

  • Comment posted by Cole, today at 13:02

    Nice one Gary, and nice one Bournemouth. Hope they do alright together.

  • Comment posted by gregadeth, today at 13:00

    Finally, a positive and interesting football HYS. I will now cheer Bournemouth to stay up as you have saved me from what felt like a pointless trudge through the rest of the year.

  • Comment posted by garry Fensom , today at 12:58

    Good luck to him better than the failed managers on the merry go round

  • Comment posted by croftview, today at 12:58

    The traditional baptism of fire for Gary O'Neil: first two matches after the World Cup, away to Newcastle and away to Chelsea. That'll see what Bournemouth are made of.

    • Reply posted by Fratton, today at 13:00

      Fratton replied:
      Kiefer Moore has impressed at Qatar!

  • Comment posted by bhardie, today at 12:57

    Apparently less than 20 percent of what Bielsa wanted.

  • Comment posted by Fratton, today at 12:57

    Well done Gary, well deserved.

    You were a star at Portsmouth!

  • Comment posted by terry munroe , today at 12:57

    what Bournmouth have achieved is enormous -wasnt that long ago they were losing regularly to the mighty Shaymen

  • Comment posted by popeye, today at 12:56

    Correct decision. Amazed at some of the comments on here regarding English managers, hardly matters. Clearly a rascist country. How about enforcing Brexit immigration rules which England craved, it would obviously destroy the Premier league!!

    • Reply posted by Cole, today at 13:03

      Cole replied:
      How about it doesn't remotely matter what nationality a manager is, if they can motivate the players and get points from the games?

  • Comment posted by ItsAllOverNowBabyBlue, today at 12:54

    Tinpot club, tinpot ground. Corportate football with Russian money. Everything that is wrong with the game. Let's hope they get relegated.

    • Reply posted by hedpe trev, today at 12:56

      hedpe trev replied:
      Totally agree. No developments in stadium really in all the previous prem money.. Joke club

  • Comment posted by Piers Catchfire, today at 12:53

    Strange decision with the change of ownership on the horizon. If you are going to inject cash you need a mamage with a good scouting network and am not sure Gary has one. His strength is in getting the most out of what he has.

  • Comment posted by Mark , today at 12:52

    Deserves the chance to show what he can do with a Bournemouth team that can stay up.

  • Comment posted by Ella, today at 12:52

    Well done Gary O’Neill and Bournemouth! Thoroughly deserved

  • Comment posted by Seaburn Red, today at 12:52

    I think he's done quite well, hopefully he can keep Bournemouth up.

  • Comment posted by JamieM, today at 12:52

    Unfortunately a cost effective decision rather than one of faith. Bit worried as a tough first gig fighting for survival in premier league.

    Had hoped for a more experienced guy, even if Gary worked alongside to gain more knowledge.

    Has done ok so far and we get behind him as always with our managers.

    Good luck Gary and come on the cherries 🤞

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport