There have been regular protests at Old Trafford about the Glazer family's ownership of the club

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville says the Glazer family need to "engage properly with the fans" about any new prospective owners of the club.

The Glazers have said they are considering selling United as they "explore strategic alternatives".

Their move follows years of protest from fans against their ownership.

"It's a big moment now," former England full-back Neville, who made 602 appearances in his 19 years at United, told Sky Sports.

"The Glazer family will never get a great exit from Manchester United, but they could have a more pleasant exit if they do it right.

"Over the next couple of months, I'd like to see them engage properly with the fans about who is going to take over the club."

The Glazer family bought United for £790m ($1.34bn) in 2005.

The 13-time Premier League winners have not won the title since 2013 and have not won a trophy since claiming the Europa League and EFL Cup in 2017.

"I think what Manchester United fans need to see is a manifesto from the new owners," added Neville, who won eight top-flight titles and two Champions Leagues with the club.

"Manchester United can't be handing over to an owner that basically screams against what the club stands for or what the club wants.

"So there are manifesto pledges that I think are really important - like the fan voice, the fan experience and maybe even positions for fans on the board."

United's statement announcing they could sell the club also added "there can be no assurance that the review being undertaken will result in any transaction involving the company".

But Neville believes the American owners might not have much other choice.

"I've been saying for six months that the Glazers would have to sell or part-sell," said Neville. "Anybody who's close enough to the club knows that.

"There is a need for equity and cash in the club, just for the investment they're going to have to put into the stadium, the training ground and the sporting project. They haven't got enough money."