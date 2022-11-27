Hamilton Academical Women v Motherwell

Hamilton Academical WomenHamilton Academical Women16:00MotherwellMotherwell
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Rangers
|11
|9
|2
|0
|48
|1
|47
|29
|2
|Celtic
|11
|9
|1
|1
|47
|2
|45
|28
|3
|Glasgow City
|10
|9
|1
|0
|37
|3
|34
|28
|4
|Hearts
|10
|6
|0
|4
|14
|10
|4
|18
|5
|Partick Thistle Women
|10
|4
|3
|3
|18
|15
|3
|15
|6
|Hibernian
|10
|4
|2
|4
|20
|21
|-1
|14
|7
|Motherwell
|10
|3
|2
|5
|14
|21
|-7
|11
|8
|Dundee United Women
|10
|3
|1
|6
|11
|26
|-15
|10
|9
|Spartans
|10
|2
|3
|5
|10
|22
|-12
|9
|10
|Hamilton Academical Women
|10
|3
|0
|7
|12
|35
|-23
|9
|11
|Aberdeen Women
|10
|1
|1
|8
|8
|30
|-22
|4
|12
|Glasgow Women
|10
|0
|0
|10
|4
|57
|-53
|0