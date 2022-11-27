Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Hibs' Siobhan Hunter and Joelle Murray lifted the Capital Cup

Glasgow City have moved two points clear at the top of the Scottish Women's Premier League as Hibernian and Heart of Midlothian attracted a new domestic record crowd of 8,066.

City, last season's runners-up, beat Partick Thistle 4-1 to take advantage of reigning champions Rangers being held to a goalless draw at home to Celtic on Saturday and leapfrog both.

Meanwhile, on a weekend of five derbies, Hearts moved four points clear of Thistle in fourth spot after their 1-1 draw at Easter Road.

Hibs remain sixth after defender Emma Brownlie, following a dour goalless first half, headed Hearts ahead slightly against the run of play only for striker Crystal Thomas to equalise on the turn in the six-yard box.

The home contingent in a crowd that topped the previous record created at an Edinburgh derby by nearly 3,000 fans was sent home happy as Hibs won a penalty shootout to lift the Capital Cup in addition to the league point.

At Petershill Park, where City were the official visitors at their shared ground, fifth-placed Thistle fell behind to an early penalty from midfielder Kinga Kozak.

Emily Whelan fired a second and fellow forward Abbi Grant headed home to establish a comfortable lead before a Chloe Warrington own goal spoiled City goalkeeper Lee Gibson 200th club appearance.

Midfielder Bea Prades Insa restored the advantage shortly after half time for the side who drew 1-1 with Rangers last weekend.

Thistle remain ahead of Hibs, but now only on goal difference, with Motherwell just a point behind both after their 3-1 win away to Hamilton Academical.

Centre-half Georgie Rafferty's curler, forward Kaela McDonald-Nguah's back heel and striker Carla Boyce 20-yard volley put Well in control by half-time, with Accies attacker Tara McGonigle slotting the sole reply.

Spartans move above United into eighth after a 2-1 win that leaves visitors Glasgow Women still without a point after 11 games.

Striker Rebecca Galbraith's cute finish opened the scoring for the hosts after the break, midfielder Robin Gallagher tapped in an equaliser, but forward Hannah Jordan slotted the winner after rounding the goalkeeper.

Aberdeen move seven points clear of bottom spot - and two behind Accies - after United were unable to capitalise on the game being moved to Tannadice Park as the visitors won 2-1.

Bayley Hutchison scored on the break in stoppage time to secure victory, the forward having given the visitors an early lead from close range before home striker Danni McGinley scored on the turn on the stroke of half-time.