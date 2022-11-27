Liverpool Women v Blackburn Ladies

Match ends, Liverpool Women 1, Blackburn Rovers Ladies 0.
Line-ups
Liverpool Women
Formation 4-4-2
- 22Kirby
- 2KoivistoSubstituted forHindsat 45'minutes
- 4Roberts
- 28Campbell
- 3Robe
- 34Silcock
- 7KearnsSubstituted forHollandat 66'minutes
- 6MatthewsSubstituted forWardlawat 45'minutes
- 20DanielsSubstituted forvan de Sandenat 81'minutes
- 11LawleySubstituted forStengelat 45'minutes
- 17Humphrey
Substitutes
- 5Fahey
- 8Wardlaw
- 10Furness
- 12Hinds
- 18Holland
- 19van de Sanden
- 21Cumings
- 24Stengel
Blackburn Ladies
Formation 4-5-1
- 1Brooks
- 2Dixon
- 6Richards
- 5Seed
- 3Coan
- 17ChandaranaSubstituted forFentonat 47'minutes
- 11HornbySubstituted forJordanat 78'minutes
- 19SmithSubstituted forMurphyat 69'minutes
- 20WilliamsSubstituted forLeekat 68'minutes
- 25Worthington
- 21ThomasSubstituted forCromptonat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Fenton
- 7Crompton
- 9Jordan
- 13Leek
- 24Murphy
- 29Nokuthula
- 99Salgado
- Referee:
- Melissa Burgin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home13
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Liverpool Women 1, Blackburn Rovers Ladies 0.
Rhiannon Roberts (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Saffron Jordan (Blackburn Rovers Ladies).
Attempt missed. Ceri Holland (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Rhiannon Roberts (Liverpool Women) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Hannah Silcock (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Helen Seed (Blackburn Rovers Ladies).
Substitution, Liverpool Women. Shanice van de Sanden replaces Yana Daniels.
Attempt missed. Leighanne Robe (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Jade Richards.
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers Ladies. Saffron Jordan replaces Megan Hornby.
Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Jade Richards.
Attempt missed. Carla Humphrey (Liverpool Women) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Rhiannon Roberts (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nicola Worthington (Blackburn Rovers Ladies).
Corner, Blackburn Rovers Ladies. Conceded by Hannah Silcock.
Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Helen Seed.
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers Ladies. Niamh Murphy replaces Evie Smith.
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers Ladies. Farah Crompton replaces Lauren Thomas.