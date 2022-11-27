Close menu
The FA Women's League Cup - Group B
Man City WomenManchester City Women3Sunderland LadiesSunderland Ladies0

Manchester City Women v Sunderland Ladies

Line-ups

Man City Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Roebuck
  • 14MorganSubstituted forAleixandriat 62'minutes
  • 6HoughtonSubstituted forKennedyat 76'minutes
  • 5Greenwood
  • 15OuahabiSubstituted forStokesat 62'minutes
  • 12Angeldahl
  • 8Fowler
  • 25HasegawaSubstituted forMaceat 62'minutes
  • 13RasoBooked at 80mins
  • 21ShawSubstituted forMarley-Paraskevasat 77'minutes
  • 41Blakstad

Substitutes

  • 3Stokes
  • 4Aleixandri
  • 30Mace
  • 33Kennedy
  • 35Keating
  • 36Hutchings
  • 37Marley-Paraskevas
  • 38Prior
  • 42Dahou

Sunderland Ladies

Formation 5-4-1

  • 13Moan
  • 19BeerSubstituted forBrownat 45'minutes
  • 2Herron
  • 5McCatty
  • 27Westrup
  • 6Griffiths
  • 20DoddsSubstituted forHolmesat 68'minutes
  • 10Brown
  • 18McInnesSubstituted forKellyat 45'minutes
  • 21MandersSubstituted forEdeat 68'minutes
  • 9Gears

Substitutes

  • 8Scarr
  • 11Brown
  • 14Kelly
  • 16Ede
  • 24Holmes
  • 30Jardine
Referee:
Stacey Fullicks
Attendance:
1,672

Match Stats

Home TeamMan City WomenAway TeamSunderland Ladies
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home14
Away1
Shots on Target
Home8
Away0
Corners
Home10
Away2
Fouls
Home7
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester City Women 3, Sunderland Women 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester City Women 3, Sunderland Women 0.

  3. Post update

    Lois Marley-Paraskevas (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Emma Kelly (Sunderland Women).

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mary Fowler (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Grace McCatty.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Neve Herron.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Claudia Moan.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lois Marley-Paraskevas (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  10. Booking

    Hayley Raso (Manchester City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Hayley Raso (Manchester City Women).

  12. Post update

    Louise Griffiths (Sunderland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Julie Blakstad (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from very close range is too high.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ruby Mace (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City Women. Lois Marley-Paraskevas replaces Khadija Shaw.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City Women. Alanna Kennedy replaces Stephanie Houghton.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Grace McCatty.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Grace McCatty.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Julie Blakstad (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Everton Women21104135
2Durham Women20205504
3Aston Villa Women20202203
4Man Utd Women20203302
5Sheffield United Women201136-31

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool Women33006069
2Man City Women22009096
3Leicester City Women210134-13
4Sunderland Ladies200204-40
5Blackburn Ladies3003010-100

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Ham Women21103215
2Brighton Women21014403
3B'ham City Women21013303
4London City Lionesses201134-11

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lewes Women22006156
2Bristol City Women21015233
3Charlton Athletic Women210123-13
4Crystal Palace Women200218-70

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham Women22007256
2Reading Women21014223
3Coventry United Ladies210135-23
4Southampton F.C. Women200205-50
