Close menu
The FA Women's League Cup - Group D
Charlton Athletic WomenCharlton Athletic Women1Bristol City WomenBristol City Women0

Charlton Athletic Women v Bristol City Women

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Charlton Athletic Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 12Gray
  • 21O'Rourke
  • 17Skeels
  • 5N'Dow
  • 22Roe
  • 20Bashford
  • 9Ayisi
  • 16Logan
  • 29Ross
  • 6Johnson
  • 11Addison

Substitutes

  • 1Rogers
  • 3Newborough
  • 7Follis
  • 8Simpkins
  • 10Bruton
  • 19Rutherford
  • 27Henson

Bristol City Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 13Clark
  • 20WildeBooked at 18mins
  • 4Layzell
  • 14Bruce
  • 2Powell
  • 6Palmer
  • 8Boddy
  • 12Mustaki
  • 10Bull
  • 22Greenslade
  • 9Hayles

Substitutes

  • 1Bentley
  • 7Harrison
  • 11Hutton
  • 15Bull
  • 16Syme
  • 27Woolley
  • 29Ward
Referee:
Nicoleta Bria

Match Stats

Home TeamCharlton Athletic WomenAway TeamBristol City Women
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home5
Away1
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away1

Live Text

  1. Second Half

    Second Half begins Charlton Athletic Women 1, Bristol City Women 0.

  2. Half Time

    First Half ends, Charlton Athletic Women 1, Bristol City Women 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mary Bashford (Charlton Athletic Women) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Shania Hayles (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mia Ross (Charlton Athletic Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Charlton Athletic Women. Conceded by Olivia Clark.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kiera Skeels (Charlton Athletic Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  8. Booking

    Maddi Wilde (Bristol City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Angela Addison (Charlton Athletic Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Maddi Wilde (Bristol City Women).

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Charlton Athletic Women 1, Bristol City Women 0. Kiera Skeels (Charlton Athletic Women) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Bethan Roe with a cross following a corner.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Charlton Athletic Women. Conceded by Ella Powell.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Heidi Logan (Charlton Athletic Women) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  14. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  15. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 27th November 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Everton Women21104135
2Durham Women20205504
3Aston Villa Women20202203
4Man Utd Women20203302
5Sheffield United Women201136-31

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool Women33006069
2Man City Women22008086
3Leicester City Women210134-13
4Sunderland Ladies200203-30
5Blackburn Ladies3003010-100

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B'ham City Women21103214
2Brighton Women21014403
3West Ham Women20202203
4London City Lionesses201134-11

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lewes Women22006066
2Bristol City Women21014133
3Charlton Athletic Women210112-13
4Crystal Palace Women200208-80

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham Women22005146
2Reading Women21013213
3Coventry United Ladies210123-13
4Southampton F.C. Women200204-40
View full The FA Women's League Cup tables

Top Stories