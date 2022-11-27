Charlton Athletic Women v Bristol City Women

Second Half begins Charlton Athletic Women 1, Bristol City Women 0.
Charlton Athletic Women
Formation 4-4-2
- 12Gray
- 21O'Rourke
- 17Skeels
- 5N'Dow
- 22Roe
- 20Bashford
- 9Ayisi
- 16Logan
- 29Ross
- 6Johnson
- 11Addison
- 1Rogers
- 3Newborough
- 7Follis
- 8Simpkins
- 10Bruton
- 19Rutherford
- 27Henson
Bristol City Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 13Clark
- 20WildeBooked at 18mins
- 4Layzell
- 14Bruce
- 2Powell
- 6Palmer
- 8Boddy
- 12Mustaki
- 10Bull
- 22Greenslade
- 9Hayles
- 1Bentley
- 7Harrison
- 11Hutton
- 15Bull
- 16Syme
- 27Woolley
- 29Ward
- Referee:
- Nicoleta Bria
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away1
Second Half
Half Time
First Half ends, Charlton Athletic Women 1, Bristol City Women 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mary Bashford (Charlton Athletic Women) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Post update
Attempt saved. Shania Hayles (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Post update
Attempt saved. Mia Ross (Charlton Athletic Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Corner, Charlton Athletic Women. Conceded by Olivia Clark.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kiera Skeels (Charlton Athletic Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Booking
Maddi Wilde (Bristol City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Angela Addison (Charlton Athletic Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Maddi Wilde (Bristol City Women).
Goal!
Goal! Charlton Athletic Women 1, Bristol City Women 0. Kiera Skeels (Charlton Athletic Women) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Bethan Roe with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Charlton Athletic Women. Conceded by Ella Powell.
Post update
Attempt missed. Heidi Logan (Charlton Athletic Women) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.