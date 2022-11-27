Close menu
The FA Women's League Cup - Group D
Crystal Palace WomenCrystal Palace Women0Lewes WomenLewes Women4

Crystal Palace Women v Lewes Women

Line-ups

Crystal Palace Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Kitching
  • 11ReillyBooked at 56mins
  • 2Johnson
  • 12Waldie
  • 3Gibbons
  • 16Noble
  • 18Barton
  • 23HainesBooked at 52mins
  • 10Blanchard
  • 19Hughes
  • 14Bailey-Gayle

Substitutes

  • 4Arthur
  • 8Sharpe
  • 13Negri
  • 15Olding
  • 17Sibley
  • 20Doran
  • 21Guyatt

Lewes Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 26Moore
  • 2Mason
  • 3Cleverly
  • 6Hack
  • 18McKenna
  • 11Thompson
  • 4Hazard
  • 12Pizzarello
  • 10Stobbs
  • 9Kraft
  • 14Howells

Substitutes

  • 1Whitehouse
  • 8Palmer
  • 15Rita
  • 19Heria
  • 20Copus-Brown
  • 32Angel
Referee:
Aimee Keir

Match Stats

Home TeamCrystal Palace WomenAway TeamLewes Women
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home5
Away10
Shots on Target
Home1
Away5
Corners
Home0
Away5
Fouls
Home7
Away5

Live Text

  1. Booking

    Kirsten Reilly (Crystal Palace Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  2. Post update

    Paula Howells (Lewes Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Kirsten Reilly (Crystal Palace Women).

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Felicity Gibbons (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Emily Kraft (Lewes Women) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner following a set piece situation.

  6. Booking

    Coral-Jade Haines (Crystal Palace Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Amelia Hazard (Lewes Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Coral-Jade Haines (Crystal Palace Women).

  9. Post update

    Foul by Amber-Keegan Stobbs (Lewes Women).

  10. Post update

    Ellie Noble (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Emily Kraft (Lewes Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Annabel Johnson (Crystal Palace Women).

  13. Second Half

    Second Half begins Crystal Palace Women 0, Lewes Women 4.

  14. Half Time

    First Half ends, Crystal Palace Women 0, Lewes Women 4.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Lewes Women. Conceded by Kirsten Reilly.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Annabel Blanchard (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Amber-Keegan Stobbs (Lewes Women).

  18. Post update

    Kirsty Barton (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Paula Howells (Lewes Women) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ellie Hack (Lewes Women) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 27th November 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Everton Women21104135
2Durham Women20205504
3Aston Villa Women20202203
4Man Utd Women20203302
5Sheffield United Women201136-31

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool Women33006069
2Man City Women22009096
3Leicester City Women210134-13
4Sunderland Ladies200204-40
5Blackburn Ladies3003010-100

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Ham Women21103215
2Brighton Women21014403
3B'ham City Women21013303
4London City Lionesses201134-11

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lewes Women22006066
2Bristol City Women21014133
3Charlton Athletic Women210112-13
4Crystal Palace Women200208-80

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham Women22006156
2Reading Women21014223
3Coventry United Ladies210124-23
4Southampton F.C. Women200205-50
