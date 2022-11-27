Crystal Palace Women v Lewes Women

Kirsten Reilly (Crystal Palace Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Line-ups
Crystal Palace Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Kitching
- 11ReillyBooked at 56mins
- 2Johnson
- 12Waldie
- 3Gibbons
- 16Noble
- 18Barton
- 23HainesBooked at 52mins
- 10Blanchard
- 19Hughes
- 14Bailey-Gayle
Substitutes
- 4Arthur
- 8Sharpe
- 13Negri
- 15Olding
- 17Sibley
- 20Doran
- 21Guyatt
Lewes Women
Formation 4-4-2
- 26Moore
- 2Mason
- 3Cleverly
- 6Hack
- 18McKenna
- 11Thompson
- 4Hazard
- 12Pizzarello
- 10Stobbs
- 9Kraft
- 14Howells
Substitutes
- 1Whitehouse
- 8Palmer
- 15Rita
- 19Heria
- 20Copus-Brown
- 32Angel
- Referee:
- Aimee Keir
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home0
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away5
Live Text
Booking
Paula Howells (Lewes Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kirsten Reilly (Crystal Palace Women).
Attempt missed. Felicity Gibbons (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Emily Kraft (Lewes Women) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner following a set piece situation.
Booking
Coral-Jade Haines (Crystal Palace Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Amelia Hazard (Lewes Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Coral-Jade Haines (Crystal Palace Women).
Foul by Amber-Keegan Stobbs (Lewes Women).
Ellie Noble (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Emily Kraft (Lewes Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Annabel Johnson (Crystal Palace Women).
Second Half
Second Half begins Crystal Palace Women 0, Lewes Women 4.
Half Time
First Half ends, Crystal Palace Women 0, Lewes Women 4.
Corner, Lewes Women. Conceded by Kirsten Reilly.
Attempt saved. Annabel Blanchard (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Amber-Keegan Stobbs (Lewes Women).
Kirsty Barton (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Paula Howells (Lewes Women) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Ellie Hack (Lewes Women) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.