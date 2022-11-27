Southampton F.C. Women v Reading Women

Match ends, Southampton F.C. Women 0, Reading Women 3.
Line-ups
Southampton F.C. Women
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 48Harris
- 2Morris
- 24Peake
- 6Rafferty
- 14Ward
- 11WynneSubstituted forPuseyat 81'minutes
- 19GriffithsSubstituted forRutherfordat 89'minutes
- 22Watling
- 17Lloyd-SmithSubstituted forPharoahat 67'minutes
- 8Williams
- 7Freeland
Substitutes
- 1Rendell
- 3Mott
- 4Kendall
- 5Parnell
- 9Pusey
- 12Pharoah
- 20Wilkinson
- 21Rutherford
Reading Women
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 25Burns
- 2BrysonSubstituted forJaneat 81'minutes
- 14CooperSubstituted forCaldwellat 66'minutes
- 5Evans
- 3Mukandi
- 27Vanhaevermaet
- 9Eikeland
- 23RoweSubstituted forPrimmerat 66'minutes
- 51Troelsgaard
- 12HarriesSubstituted forWellingsat 45'minutes
- 11WadeSubstituted forDowieat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Moloney
- 7Wellings
- 10Dowie
- 17Caldwell
- 18Jane
- 28Woodham
- 30Poulter
- 37Primmer
- Referee:
- Louise Saunders
- Attendance:
- 4,258
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Southampton F.C. Women 0, Reading Women 3.
Amalie Eikeland (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Leeta Rutherford (Southampton F.C. Women).
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton F.C. Women. Leeta Rutherford replaces Alice Griffiths.
Foul by Tia Primmer (Reading Women).
Post update
Ella Morris (Southampton F.C. Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Natasha Dowie (Reading Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading Women. Becky Jane replaces Faye Bryson.
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton F.C. Women. Ella Pusey replaces Megan Wynne.
Natasha Dowie (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Laura Rafferty (Southampton F.C. Women).
Amalie Eikeland (Reading Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Ella Morris (Southampton F.C. Women).
Substitution
Substitution, Reading Women. Natasha Dowie replaces Lauren Wade.
Foul by Faye Bryson (Reading Women).
Post update
Ashleigh Ward (Southampton F.C. Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Diane Caldwell (Reading Women).
Post update
Alice Griffiths (Southampton F.C. Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Diane Caldwell (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.