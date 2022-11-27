Tottenham Hotspur Women v Coventry United Ladies

First Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur Women 3, Coventry United Ladies 0.
Line-ups
Tottenham Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Korpela
- 4Turner
- 26Pearse
- 5Bartrip
- 6Harrop
- 24Spence
- 15James
- 25Summanen
- 7Naz
- 23Ayane
- 18Ubogagu
Substitutes
- 3Zadorsky
- 8Cho
- 9Karczewska
- 13Ale
- 22Spencer
- 37Houghton
- 39Gunning-Williams
- 40Stead
Coventry United Ladies
Formation 5-4-1
- 31Smith
- 30Morgan
- 2Mann
- 4Bartle
- 23Will
- 3Alexander
- 8Jhamat
- 21Morris
- 7Orthodoxou
- 17Dudley-Jones
- 14Davies
Substitutes
- 5Wilcox
- 9McAteer
- 11Milne-Redhead
- 15Butler
- 20Rabjohn
- 24Wiseman
- 25Whiteman
- Referee:
- Josh Smith
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home9
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away2
Live Text
Half Time
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Alanah Mann.
Attempt blocked. Jessica Naz (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Simran Jhamat.
Attempt missed. Jessica Naz (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Esther Morgan (Coventry United Ladies) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Keeley Davies (Coventry United Ladies) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Kerys Harrop (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Keeley Davies (Coventry United Ladies).
Attempt missed. Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Alanah Mann.
Attempt blocked. Chioma Ubogagu (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Drew Spence (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Katy Morris (Coventry United Ladies).
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Jodie Bartle.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Fran Orthodoxou.
Attempt blocked. Kerys Harrop (Tottenham Hotspur Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Jodie Bartle.
Goal!
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur Women 3, Coventry United Ladies 0. Kerys Harrop (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eveliina Summanen with a cross following a corner.