The FA Women's League Cup - Group E
Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women3Coventry United LadiesCoventry United Ladies0

Tottenham Hotspur Women v Coventry United Ladies

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Tottenham Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Korpela
  • 4Turner
  • 26Pearse
  • 5Bartrip
  • 6Harrop
  • 24Spence
  • 15James
  • 25Summanen
  • 7Naz
  • 23Ayane
  • 18Ubogagu

Substitutes

  • 3Zadorsky
  • 8Cho
  • 9Karczewska
  • 13Ale
  • 22Spencer
  • 37Houghton
  • 39Gunning-Williams
  • 40Stead

Coventry United Ladies

Formation 5-4-1

  • 31Smith
  • 30Morgan
  • 2Mann
  • 4Bartle
  • 23Will
  • 3Alexander
  • 8Jhamat
  • 21Morris
  • 7Orthodoxou
  • 17Dudley-Jones
  • 14Davies

Substitutes

  • 5Wilcox
  • 9McAteer
  • 11Milne-Redhead
  • 15Butler
  • 20Rabjohn
  • 24Wiseman
  • 25Whiteman
Referee:
Josh Smith

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenham WomenAway TeamCoventry United Ladies
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home12
Away2
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home9
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away2

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur Women 3, Coventry United Ladies 0.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Alanah Mann.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jessica Naz (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Simran Jhamat.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jessica Naz (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Esther Morgan (Coventry United Ladies) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Keeley Davies (Coventry United Ladies) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  8. Post update

    Kerys Harrop (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Keeley Davies (Coventry United Ladies).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Alanah Mann.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Chioma Ubogagu (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

  14. Post update

    Drew Spence (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Katy Morris (Coventry United Ladies).

  16. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Jodie Bartle.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Fran Orthodoxou.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kerys Harrop (Tottenham Hotspur Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Jodie Bartle.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Tottenham Hotspur Women 3, Coventry United Ladies 0. Kerys Harrop (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eveliina Summanen with a cross following a corner.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Everton Women21104135
2Durham Women20205504
3Aston Villa Women20202203
4Man Utd Women20203302
5Sheffield United Women201136-31

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool Women33006069
2Man City Women22007076
3Leicester City Women210134-13
4Sunderland Ladies200202-20
5Blackburn Ladies3003010-100

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B'ham City Women11003213
2Brighton Women21014403
3West Ham Women10102202
4London City Lionesses201134-11

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lewes Women22006066
2Bristol City Women21014133
3Charlton Athletic Women210112-13
4Crystal Palace Women200208-80

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham Women22005146
2Reading Women21013213
3Coventry United Ladies210123-13
4Southampton F.C. Women200204-40
View full The FA Women's League Cup tables

