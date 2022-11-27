Close menu
The FA Women's League Cup - Group C
West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women1B'ham City WomenBirmingham City Women0

West Ham United Women v Birmingham City Women

Line-ups

West Ham Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Arnold
  • 3Shimizu
  • 22Fisk
  • 4Stringer
  • 2Smith
  • 10Brynjarsdóttir
  • 12Longhurst
  • 19Hayashi
  • 7Evans
  • 26Asseyi
  • 11Atkinson

Substitutes

  • 9Walker
  • 17Filis
  • 20Kyvag
  • 28Hillyerd
  • 33Houssein
  • 41Flannery

B'ham City Women

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Thomas
  • 23Devlin
  • 3Scott
  • 4Quinn
  • 15Lawley
  • 14Wilson
  • 18Estcourt
  • 8Finn
  • 10Murray
  • 22Ryan-Doyle
  • 9Smith

Substitutes

  • 6Simkin
  • 7Pennock
  • 12Bourne
  • 17Quinn
  • 27Jenner
  • 29Jones
  • 32Cowie
  • 40Cole
  • 42Banaras
Referee:
Emily Heaslip

Match Stats

Home TeamWest Ham WomenAway TeamB'ham City Women
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Hand ball by Lisa Evans (West Ham United Women).

  2. Post update

    Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Mackenzie Arnold.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Louise Quinn (Birmingham City Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Abbey-Leigh Stringer.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women).

  6. Post update

    Harriet Scott (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! West Ham United Women 1, Birmingham City Women 0. Kate Longhurst (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Abbey-Leigh Stringer following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Charlie Devlin.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Charlie Devlin (Birmingham City Women).

  10. Post update

    Abbey-Leigh Stringer (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Charlie Devlin (Birmingham City Women).

  12. Post update

    Grace Fisk (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Christie Murray (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Abbey-Leigh Stringer (West Ham United Women).

  15. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  16. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 27th November 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Everton Women21104135
2Durham Women20205504
3Aston Villa Women20202203
4Man Utd Women20203302
5Sheffield United Women201136-31

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool Women33006069
2Man City Women22009096
3Leicester City Women210134-13
4Sunderland Ladies200204-40
5Blackburn Ladies3003010-100

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Ham Women21103215
2Brighton Women21014403
3B'ham City Women21013303
4London City Lionesses201134-11

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lewes Women22006066
2Bristol City Women21014133
3Charlton Athletic Women210112-13
4Crystal Palace Women200208-80

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham Women22006156
2Reading Women21014223
3Coventry United Ladies210124-23
4Southampton F.C. Women200205-50
View full The FA Women's League Cup tables

Top Stories