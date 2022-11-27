West Ham United Women v Birmingham City Women

Hand ball by Lisa Evans (West Ham United Women).
Line-ups
West Ham Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Arnold
- 3Shimizu
- 22Fisk
- 4Stringer
- 2Smith
- 10Brynjarsdóttir
- 12Longhurst
- 19Hayashi
- 7Evans
- 26Asseyi
- 11Atkinson
Substitutes
- 9Walker
- 17Filis
- 20Kyvag
- 28Hillyerd
- 33Houssein
- 41Flannery
B'ham City Women
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Thomas
- 23Devlin
- 3Scott
- 4Quinn
- 15Lawley
- 14Wilson
- 18Estcourt
- 8Finn
- 10Murray
- 22Ryan-Doyle
- 9Smith
Substitutes
- 6Simkin
- 7Pennock
- 12Bourne
- 17Quinn
- 27Jenner
- 29Jones
- 32Cowie
- 40Cole
- 42Banaras
- Referee:
- Emily Heaslip
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away2
Live Text
Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Mackenzie Arnold.
Attempt saved. Louise Quinn (Birmingham City Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Abbey-Leigh Stringer.
Foul by Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women).
Harriet Scott (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! West Ham United Women 1, Birmingham City Women 0. Kate Longhurst (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Abbey-Leigh Stringer following a corner.
Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Charlie Devlin.
Foul by Charlie Devlin (Birmingham City Women).
Post update
Abbey-Leigh Stringer (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Charlie Devlin (Birmingham City Women).
Grace Fisk (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Christie Murray (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Abbey-Leigh Stringer (West Ham United Women).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.