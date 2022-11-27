New Crawley boss Matthew Etherington first played alongside Simon Davies at the age of 11

League Two strugglers Crawley Town have appointed Matthew Etherington as their new manager.

The former Tottenham and West Ham winger has been under-21 manager at boyhood club Peterborough.

He has signed an 18-month contract and will be assisted by his former Posh and Spurs team-mate Simon Davies.

He told the club website: external-link "I am extremely excited. This is a great opportunity for both myself and Simon, and we are raring to go."

Former England Under-21 international Etherington began his coaching career with Peterborough Under-18s but stepped up to become boss Darren Ferguson's assistant last year before a stint in interim charge in February.

After his spell with the first team Etherington took charge of the Under-21s, with Davies as his assistant.

Etherington said: "I have had really positive discussions with the owners. It is clear to see that this club is set up to be successful.

"I have known Simon since we were 11. He is a very important person to me and is an excellent coach, so I am delighted that he is joining me here.

"The biggest thing for me is attacking and scoring goals. If you can get that right, along with a lot of other things, you have always got a chance."

Crawley director of football Chris Galley said: "Matthew and Simon both impressed me during the recruitment process, and it was clear to see that their ambitions match those of the club.

"We are well into the season now and are naturally wanting to push our way up the table as much as possible. I am confident that Matthew and Simon are the right people to ensure that happens.

"I would also like to thank Peterborough for their help in this process and for allowing us to take two valuable members of their coaching staff. This is a great opportunity for the pair of them."

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony told the club website external-link : "I personally want to thank Matthew and Simon for the incredible work they did with our Under-18s, resulting in titles and success, not to mention seeing many youngsters go into the first team off the back of that success.

"After a great period running the Under-21s, it is time for them both to step out into the management world and I wish them great success at Crawley, who have got themselves two amazing coaches and Posh legends."

Earlier on Sunday evening, Town announced interim boss Lewis Young had left after guiding the Red Devils to 12 points from seven games in charge following the sacking of Kevin Betsy last month.

Co-chairman Preston Johnson said: "Lewis served the club excellently and steadied the ship in what was a difficult time - I would personally like to thank him for his service.

"We are very confident that Matthew and Simon are the right candidates for the job. It was clear to us that the pair of them are data-driven in their approach, which is paramount for us and will be an even bigger focus for the club going forward.

"Matthew is somebody who is willing to take risks and play aggressively, and we are looking forward to watching him in action next Saturday against Swindon."

Lewis Young, the younger brother of Aston Villa's Ashley Young, played more than 200 games for the Red Devils

The departing Young, 33, spent more than eight years with the club as a player, coach and two stints as caretaker manager.

In a statement, external-link director of football Chris Galley said: "I'd like to thank Lewis for his service to the club over the past eight years. He has served us incredibly well, and I wish him all the best for the future."

Young joined the club in 2014 under then-manager Mark Yates and the former full-back went on to make over 200 appearances for the Red Devils before joining the coaching team at the Broadfield Stadium in 2021.

He served as assistant to Betsy, who was only recruited in the summer as a replacement for John Yems, who left following racism and discriminatory conduct allegations.

However, former Arsenal Under-23s boss Betsy won just one of his 12 league games in charge and was dismissed after four months, with the club bottom of the English Football League.

After a blank weekend following their FA Cup exit against Accrington, Town return to League Two action at home to Swindon on Saturday, 3 December.