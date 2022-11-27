Genero Adran Premier results
Last updated on .From the section Welsh
Sunday, 27 November
Pontypridd United 2-1 Aberystwyth Town
Barry Town United 0-6 Swansea City
The New Saints 1-2 Cardiff Met
Last updated on .From the section Welsh
Sunday, 27 November
Pontypridd United 2-1 Aberystwyth Town
Barry Town United 0-6 Swansea City
The New Saints 1-2 Cardiff Met
Bugzy Malone reveals the story behind the controversial and critically acclaimed video game GTA
A new paranormal cold case from Danny Robins, creator of The Battersea Poltergeist
David Morrissey explores how football became synonymous with scandal...