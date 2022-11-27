Boreham Wood have reached the third round of the FA Cup for the third year running

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton said his side "deserved" to be knocked out of the FA Cup following their performance against Boreham Wood.

League One Rovers were beaten 2-0 at home by the National League side.

They did not have a shot on target in the first half and Boreham Wood's goalkeeper did not make a notable save until the 82nd minute.

"We got what we deserved, which is absolutely nothing," Barton told BBC Radio Bristol.

"No matter where the league table is you don't just turn up and beat people and I think a few of ours today have thought the reputation and the way they've played in recent weeks was going to be enough for Boreham Wood to roll over and get their bellies tickled.

"I don't know what planet they're on but every game of football, regardless of level of performance, deserves enormous respect and you have to play as if your life depends on it and we haven't done that."

A number of Rovers players came down with a viral infection in the days before the match and Barton was forced to make a number of changes to the line-up and formation, particularly in midfield.

However he said he did not want that to be an excuse.

"We should have had enough quality to get through it," Barton said.

"We haven't scored against them at home, I don't think their keeper's made any real good saves.

"We're playing a non-league side, with the greatest respect to them, some of them lads will be working Monday, Tuesday and I think a few of our boys need to have a long, hard look at themselves today because that isn't the standard for this football club.

"That isn't the standard going forward, and if they think that is they won't be here if they continue in that vein."

Bristol Rovers are 15th in the League One table and return to league action on Friday with a trip away to Bolton.

"I'm gutted for the fans, you want to go on a cup run and the FA Cup is magical," Barton continued.

"We've certainly got to be better when the league campaign starts again next Friday."