World Cup 2022: Harry Kane says 'hype' around injury similar to Beckham and Rooney

Last updated on .From the section England

Fifa World Cup
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December

England captain Harry Kane says the "hype and noise" around his injury is similar to when David Beckham and Wayne Rooney suffered their issues before and during previous major tournaments.

Kane sustained a heavy blow to the ankle in the opening 6-2 win over Iran and was taken off after 76 minutes.

The Tottenham striker had a precautionary scan, but then played the whole of the laboured 0-0 draw against the United States.

"Whether or not I am fully fit or injured, someone else can come in - in any position," Kane told BBC Sport.

"The team isn't just me. We have 26 players here who are all looking to achieve the same thing: to win a World Cup."

In 2002, England's build-up to the World Cup was overshadowed by news headlines and bulletins about captain Beckham's infamous metatarsal injury.

Just 54 days before the start of the tournament in Japan and South Korea, the midfielder broke a bone in his left foot playing for Manchester United in the Champions League.

But Beckham made a remarkable recovery following treatment in an oxygen tent to lead his side to the quarter-finals, where they were beaten 2-1 by eventual winners Brazil.

Two years later, an 18-year-old Rooney was breaking on to the international stage and was England's star player at Euro 2004, scoring four goals during a run to the last eight.

But, like Beckham, he suffered a broken metatarsal in the quarter-final against Portugal and England eventually lost the match (6-5) on penalties.

"I was an England fan before I was an England player. I know [about] when Rooney got injured, when Beckham had the injury, so I know the hype and noise that can come," Kane added.

"I know and understand why it happens, but from our point of view, we are fully focused on ourselves to go far in the tournament."

England top Group B and will progress to the last 16 in Qatar if they avoid a four-goal defeat by Wales in their final group game on Tuesday (19:00 GMT kick-off).

Kane said: "I feel good. I know there has been a lot of noise. In the Iran game, I could easily have played the full 90 minutes, but the manager changed it for tactical reasons.

"I had a precautionary scan - which is common in our sport - and it came back pretty much all clear. Good to go.

"Physically, I feel good and I will be ready for the game."

'This tournament suits us'

The World Cup in Qatar has been moved to a winter slot for the first time because of the extreme temperatures that can be reached in the country in summer.

It has meant that leagues around the world have been paused midway through the season to accommodate the tournament, with the Premier League stopping just seven days before the opening game.

Just 11 days before the start, Spurs manager Antonio Conte said Kane was "really, really tired" after being replaced in the second half of the Carabao Cup 2-0 loss against Nottingham Forest.

Kane added: "I don't think there will be another major tournament where the players will be at this peak, fitness wise.

"This tournament, the match fitness has been easier than a summer tournament where you have four or five weeks off and have to get back up to match speed.

"This tournament suits a lot of us because we are used to playing every three days at this stage in the season."

Comments

Join the conversation

27 comments

  • Comment posted by Bendtner_52, today at 09:29

    Harry Kane has an appalling record when he’s unfit. I should know given he’s my permanent fantasy football captaincy hedge. He may say he’s fit but we know players are rarely the best judge. He should sit this one out and maximise his chances of helping the side later in the tournament.

  • Comment posted by dav3yb0y, today at 09:29

    I would disagree Harry. People were a little bit concerned. With Rooney and Beckham people were being told to put their hands on a newspaper with a picture of their feet on and pray. We weren't at that level last week. Just focus on scoring and getting in the box rather than dropping deep and you'll be ok.

  • Comment posted by Gingerprince, today at 09:28

    Injured or not, it's time to play in form Rashford up the middle and sit Kane down.

  • Comment posted by Chris Cornell, today at 09:24

    It has occurred to me that injuries to certain players may well be the only way that Southgate actually picks the form players.

    Play Foden!

  • Comment posted by IsKiRoJo69, today at 09:21

    I know not everyone likes Harry Kane but does he have to compare himself to those two overhyped selfish greedy empty-heads?

  • Comment posted by wembley1977, today at 09:20

    Kane clearly runs a risk of injury every time he hurls himself to the ground yelping in agony from a brush of any defender near him.

    More diving practice required.

    Send for Sir Tom Daley - he will ensure diving is done correctly.

  • Comment posted by Torquay400, today at 09:20

    Kane needs to play centre forward and stop dropping so deep. At least the other 2 played in their positions.

    • Reply posted by AnyDayNow, today at 09:26

      AnyDayNow replied:
      Perhaps that's the game plan when England play a front 3 or 4, Kane doesn't have pace, but he's probably Englands best passer of the ball, so dropping deep to play the quicker players (Saka, Sterling, Rashford) in is what can work when executed correctly. It works for him and Son at Spurs.

  • Comment posted by Metroplex, today at 09:19

    Tonight is crying out for Harry to be left out. Will Southgate do it?

    • Reply posted by as it is, today at 09:22

      as it is replied:
      Leaves him out and if somehow England go out what happens? Do you need to be told?

  • Comment posted by BlindXavi, today at 09:19

    Good Job we've got a really good replacement in Ivan Toney on the bench to replace him... He's even a penalty specialist! We're sorted!

    Oh - he's not there... what are the odds of that?

    • Reply posted by Ringburn, today at 09:25

      Ringburn replied:
      I don't know, but if rumours are true he'd work out the odds and lay you the bet

  • Comment posted by wysiwyg, today at 09:19

    Most little girls get up after a fall without a complaint. They will start crying next. It's a complete milking it culture.
    Red card them if they can see that they faked it on the replay. Delete it from the sport.
    Time to man up.

  • Comment posted by Ringburn, today at 09:18

    Bryan Robson...Beckham....Rooney we've always had one supposedly indispensable person, whose fitness we sweat on and who we, apparently, can't do without.

    A fit and firing Kane would be just such a person, but the guy has been played to a grease-spot not just this season but throughout his entire career. He looks worn out and in search of a role in this England side.

  • Comment posted by PandaCat, today at 09:18

    There is too much hype surrounding players injuries so the BBC compare it to previous hype and write a whole load more hype.

  • Comment posted by MAW, today at 09:18

    The injury point is hiding the real issue, tiredness. He needs a rest in the Wales game to recover for the knockouts, he's played a lot of back to back PL games and straight into a WC. On his day he is first on the team sheet but when he's off England really suffer

  • Comment posted by Mitrovic, today at 09:17

    As long as he is taking a knee everything is fine….

  • Comment posted by LifeGirl, today at 09:14

    Kane has to be one of the most overrated players we have. He is not our goal scorer anymore.

    • Reply posted by sgtwilko, today at 09:20

      sgtwilko replied:
      No but he has created most of our chances so far. The players that are supposed to create have done nothing

  • Comment posted by MH, today at 09:12

    It’s absolutely 100% nothing like either

  • Comment posted by Cromwellsbrain, today at 09:12

    A fit Harry Kane is better than no Harry Kane but he has barely set the tournament alight…..

  • Comment posted by Jesus Christ almighty , today at 09:09

    This was a none event 😕

  • Comment posted by Siv84, today at 09:09

    Not similar at all. Beckham's metatarsal was in the news every day for a good month or so. Also like the stick the Euro 2020 final penalty missers didn't compare at all to the vitriol aimed at Becks after his Argentina red card or Southgate after his penalty miss.

