Stockport County manager Dave Challinor wants more FA Cup memories under the Edgeley Park lights as they face a replay against Charlton Athletic.

The Hatters snatched a 97th-minute equaliser in a 2-2 draw on Saturday against the League One side.

Now they will want to reproduce what happened 12 months ago when they beat third-tier Bolton Wanderers 5-3.

"We have the experience of what a special occasion these draws bring up under the lights," said Challinor.

Against Bolton in a first-round replay, Stockport, then in the National League, went two down after six minutes but came back to win after extra time on a famous night at Edgeley Park.

Challinor told BBC Radio Manchester: "The replay is an opportunity for our lads to show what they can do, potentially in front of a national TV audience."