Charlton Gauvain has not played since being hurt in a pre-season friendly

Guernsey FC boss Tony Vance says attacking injuries have hampered his side's chances this season.

His side drew 1-1 at home to Bedfont Sports on Saturday, and are still yet to win at Footes Lane this season.

Striker Sam Murray was forced off with a knee problem to add to injuries affecting forwards Ross Allen, Will Fazackerley and Charlton Gauvain.

"We're missing four key players that ultimately score all our goals, so it's not rocket science," Vance said.

"You're not going to win many games when you're missing that many.

"The league we're in people will just go and buy somebody else or get somebody else in and it won't be a problem," added Vance, whose side are fourth-bottom of Isthmian League South Central.

"We're still finding our way, in saying that, certainly the last five or six games the application's been outstanding, the aggression and the performance levels have been really good," he added to BBC Radio Guernsey.

Danny Hale scored for the first time in 14 appearances this season for Guernsey FC on Saturday

In Murray's absence Danny Hale scored his first goal in the 1-1 draw at Bedfront, having returned to the squad after time playing in Guernsey's Priaulx League.

"He's a good player, he's scored goals locally at ease," Vance said.

"It's a completely different level of football, because you get so many chances, but he's a goalscorer and not only that, he creates and is a real threat both in the air and on the floor and can score all types of goals.

"I'm pleased for him because it's been a long time coming, he's deserved a goal and it just wasn't quite coming off for him, but in all fairness in every game he's made a positive impact, so it's nice to see him get his goal."