Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Carlisle led the cup tie for almost an hour before Walsall scored twice late on to turn the match around

Carlisle United boss Paul Simpson said midfielder Jamie Devitt was left with a black eye after a post-match fracas in their FA Cup defeat by Walsall.

The Saddlers scored in the 88th and 93rd minutes to come from behind and book a third-round spot with a 2-1 win.

Players from both sides clashed at the final whistle and Simpson claimed unused substitute Devitt was struck.

"Somebody came up, rag-dolled him and belted him, he hasn't got a clue who it was," Simpson told BBC Radio Cumbria.

"And then unfortunately all hell broke loose after that."

Walsall manager Michael Flynn did not speak about the alleged incident post-match but did allude to a melee on the pitch.

Carlisle appeared to be heading into the third-round hat thanks to Ryan Edmondson's first-half opener before Cumbrians goalkeeper Tomas Holy's gaffe gifted Andy Williams an equaliser.

Douglas James-Taylor sparked wild Walsall celebrations with a stoppage-time winner and boss Flynn acknowledged some of his side went too far in the dressing room area afterwards.

"A couple of our players knocked on their door after the game, over-celebrating - and I've made them apologise to Paul [Simpson] and to his players," he told BBC WM 95.6.

"They've held their hands up but I'm somebody who wants to win the right way and be respectful - it's a long season and they've still got to come here again and I didn't want any bad blood.

"I will say the FA Cup excitement got the better of them but it won't happen again."

United boss Simpson was also upset with the blunder from his keeper that proved to be the tie's turning point.

"For 88 minutes we have totally controlled that game - I don't want to chuck any player under the bus, but that has cost us the game today," he added.

"He's apologised but it shouldn't happen. It's a game that should never have been a 2-1 defeat for us, I'm afraid we've chucked that game away."