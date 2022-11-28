Scottish Cup Edinburgh derby as Rangers visit St Johnstone in fourth round
Scottish Cup holders Rangers have been drawn away to 2021 winners St Johnstone in the fourth round of the competition.
There will be an Edinburgh derby as Hibernian and Hearts meet at Easter Road, while Celtic host Morton.
University of Stirling go to Dundee United and West of Scotland Premier League leaders Darvel welcome Aberdeen to Ayrshire.
Drumchapel United, who stunned League One FC Edinburgh at the weekend, visit Elgin City.
East of Scotland Premier League pace-setters Linlithgow Rose are at home to Raith Rovers.
Ayr United were the last team to make it into the draw after Monday evening's 1-0 victory over Pollok and they were the last name drawn as they face a trip to Championship rivals Cove Rangers.
Ties will take place on the weekend of 21 January.
Scottish Cup fourth round draw:
Hibernian v Hearts
Kilmarnock v Dumbarton
Dundee United v University of Stirling
St Mirren v Dundee
Celtic v Morton
St Johnstone v Rangers
Elgin City v Drumchapel United
Partick Thistle v Dunfermline Athletic
Arbroath v Motherwell
Linlithgow Rose v Raith Rovers
Alloa Athletic v Falkirk
Darvel v Aberdeen
Stenhousemuir v Livingston
Hamilton Academical v Ross County
Inverness CT v Queen's Park
Cove Rangers v Ayr United