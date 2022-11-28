Last updated on .From the section Wales

Harry Kane could be taking on two Spurs defenders in Qatar - Ben Davies (C) and Joe Rodon (R)

Joe Rodon is relishing the "brilliant challenge" of facing Tottenham team-mate Harry Kane in Wales' must-win World Cup game against England on Tuesday.

The defender, 25, has only taken on the England captain in club training.

"Harry has been a top player for many years, one of the best in the world," said Rodon.

"He is a brilliant finisher, both feet as well. He has scored many goals and is a world-class striker."

Rodon has been on loan at Rennes this season, impressing in France's Ligue 1, but it is Kane who remains a standard to measure other strikers against.

"I have trained and spent a couple of seasons with him and we all know how good he is," Rodon added.

"In a competitive game it is going to be another brilliant challenge and one I am very excited about.

"Training with these players [at Spurs] for the last couple of seasons has improved me as a player a lot as well."

Rodon joined the London club from Swansea City in 2020, but now he is on the biggest stage of all as Wales seek to defy the odds and qualify for the knockouts - having been beaten 2-0 by Iran on Friday to leave them bottom of Group B.

Wales must now beat England and hope the USA draw with Iran if they are to reach the last 16 in Qatar.

When former Spurs star Gareth Bale was substituted during Wales' Nations League game against Finland in November 2020, he gave the captain's armband to Rodon, who has been tipped to lead his country in the future.

"It was an honour for me to receive that, especially off a player like him," said Rodon.

"But we have many leaders in this dressing room and that has been very important for us as a nation.

"Just being comfortable and confident in this environment and being a regular with the team is always going to give you that extra confidence.

"It is always lovely to be wanted. This for every player is a very nice feeling to have."

Rodon has helped Rennes rise into Ligue 1's top three after going on loan there having seen his Spurs progress stall.

Rennes are also looking forward to the Europa League knockout stages.

Rodon said: "It never crossed my mind previously to play abroad in the past, but I have enjoyed it from the moment I walked through the doors.

"The French league is a very technical league, the club is in Europe, and playing against different teams in different countries is only going to make you better as a player.

"I have no idea [what the future holds]. It is up to Rennes. All I can do is perform my best and we will see where it takes me."

This is Wales' first appearance at a World Cup for 64 years but, after months of build-up, their performances in Qatar have been disappointing.

Robert Page's men drew their opener against the United States, before being thoroughly outplayed in defeat to Iran.

Wales face a daunting task as they aim to get out of their group, a feat achieved in the nation's three previous major tournaments.

In their only other World Cup appearance, in 1958, Wales reached the quarter-finals, and at Euro 2016 and Euro 2020 they got to the semi-finals and last 16 respectively.

If Rob Page's side are to reach the knockout rounds in Qatar, they must first beat England and then hope the United States and Iran cannot be separated - or if that draw does not materialise, Wales must beat England by four clear goals to qualify at their neighbours' expense.

Either way, Wales need to win against England, something they have not managed since 1984.

