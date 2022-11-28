Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Canada defender Alistair Johnston has revealed how former Celtic midfielder, and his Montreal club teammate, Victor Wanyama sold him on a move to Glasgow (Scottish Daily Mail) external-link .

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson insists has no qualms about continuing to play Ryan Porteous even though the Scotland defender sees his future away from Easter Road (Daily Record) external-link .

Midfielder Matt O'Riley is certain Celtic are only going to be better when their title defence resumes (Scottish Sun) external-link .

Michael Beale's first talk with the Rangers squad is said to have given the group a "massive boost" (Daily Record) external-link .

Sunderland striker Ross Stewart is a target for north east rivals Middlesbrough but Rangers are unlikely to renew their interest in their summer target (Daily Record) external-link .

Hibs forward Martin Boyle has revealed he woke up from surgery on a meniscus tear to find out he had also damaged the cruciate ligament in his knee, which ended his season (Scottish Daily Mail) external-link .

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin is hopeful Callum Roberts will be able to finally get his Pittodrie career up and running soon by returning from injury after the World Cup break (Press & Journal) external-link .

