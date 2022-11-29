Close menu

World Cup 2022: Gareth Bale vows to continue playing for Wales

From the section Wales

Captain Gareth Bale said he will continue playing for Wales for "as long as I'm wanted" after defeat by England sealed their World Cup elimination.

A 3-0 loss at Doha's Ahmad bin Ali Stadium means Wales end a disappointing World Cup campaign bottom of Group B.

Bale, 33, says he will be back for international duty when Robert Page's side begin Euro 2024 qualifying in March.

"I'll keep going as long as I can and as long as I'm wanted," he said.

"It's a difficult moment now obviously but we go again. We have a qualifying campaign starting in March.

"We have a few months to get away from international football which is disappointing, we would love to have stayed [at the World Cup] longer, but we go again in March."

There had previously been speculation that former Real Madrid and Tottenham forward Bale would retire after this World Cup, Wales' first since 1958.

Page's team leave Qatar having taken only one point from three group games and with a feeling that they have not done themselves justice at the tournament.

Bale, the nation's most-capped male player, is one of a number of senior figures in the Wales squad, but he rejected the suggestion that the end of this World Cup campaign could prompt a period of transition for Page's team.

"Just because we have had a difficult tournament, it doesn't mean it's an end of an era," Bale said.

"We are looking forward to March. We are looking forward to the qualifiers.

"This group is sticking together. We have a great team spirit and we will go again like we always do."

Captain Gareth Bale and the Wales players salute fans after their World Cup exit at the hands of England
Bale was substituted for Brennan Johnson at half-time against England. He said afterwards that he had felt tightness in his hamstring before kick-off which worsened during the game and that it would have been "selfish" to stay on because he was unable to sprint.

Having recovered from a poor first-half performance to draw their World Cup opener against the USA - thanks to Bale's late penalty - Wales were deservedly beaten by Iran before England secured what was ultimately a comfortable victory.

"We are bitterly disappointed. We wish we could have played better. We wish we could have done a great tournament," Bale added.

"But football is difficult and I think we also need to realise we have come a long way in qualifying for this World Cup.

"We are all disappointed, but the one thing we can all hold our heads high [about] is that we gave everything on the pitch.

"Even though maybe the performances and results weren't there, we all worked our socks off, we all stuck together, our fans were incredible like always and we are all proud of where we have come.

"We have to take these experiences and use them wisely and learn from the mistakes we have made and yeah, hopefully we can start again in March to qualify for the Euros."

Page said Wales should not be disappointed despite failing to reach the knockout stages for the first time in their four major tournament appearances.

"I thought first half we were outstanding - the effort they put in without the ball was exceptional," he said.

"We addressed it half-time that we could have been a little bit better with the ball again, but I won't have a bad word said about that group of players. They have given everything today.

"My message is don't be disappointed. We have got to build for the future again now. Having got to the World Cup is an unbelievable achievement for that group of players."

Comments

Join the conversation

134 comments

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 22:31

    Bale should retire and become a BBC unbiased commentator

    • Reply posted by quality over rubbish please, today at 22:34

      quality over rubbish please replied:
      Unbiased on the BBC? You are kidding!

  • Comment posted by stefjamz, today at 22:33

    Most football fans thought he had already retired, stick to golf Mr Bale. Very negative tactics from Wales, they needed a win & played for a draw.

  • Comment posted by John, today at 22:55

    He’s done nothing in this WC to be selected again.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 22:49

    He was anonymous in all three matches.
    Scored a penalty but literally nothing else.

  • Comment posted by Stoney, today at 22:59

    Was he playing today?

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:47

    Can you imagine Bale retiring because of the defeat to England tonight and all this after he ridiculed us by dancing with his teams mates after we lost to Iceland. Could not happen to a nicer bloke

    • Reply posted by Swansea, today at 23:45

      Swansea replied:
      Then don’t lose to Iceland then !

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 22:41

    He touched the ball twice, both went into touch. Only marginally worse then his performance against Iran.

  • Comment posted by JustPassingTheTime, today at 22:33

    This might be hindering Wales. For years they have been built around ramsay and Bale. With some much young talent coming through, why not build one cohesive unit, instead of 2 anchors.

    • Reply posted by Simon13, today at 22:47

      Simon13 replied:
      Whilst Wales continue to rely upon Bale, Ramsey and Allen they will not move forward. A new generation of players will be ignored and it will be another 64 years

  • Comment posted by 2008marcus, today at 22:56

    33 and totally anonymous in a WC. Give up lad your living on a good few years, you couldn't be bothered at Real and would rather play golf so....go play golf and thanks for the good years and memories.

  • Comment posted by Webb1, today at 22:51

    Wales did well to qualify for the finals but sadly they are not up to the standard required at this level.

    • Reply posted by spinkbottle, today at 22:59

      spinkbottle replied:
      Not the fault of Wales though is it? If FIFA/EUFA keep expanding the size of the tournaments there will be more one sided games. More isn't always better!!! The world cup needs no more than sixteen teams. The Euros no more than eight

  • Comment posted by Brummiedude, today at 22:46

    Bale might feel differently in the morning, in the cold light of day. Wales is a team in transition. From one generation to the next. Yes he could help mentor the youngsters but could do more damage than good.

    Would not be the first star player to outstay his welcome amd become a problem

  • Comment posted by Slip, today at 23:21

    Bale has done exceptional things in a Welsh Shirt but this tournament proved for him and others you can’t turn up for International Football and not be playing club football regularly time for great servants of Welsh Football to retire Hennessey,Gunter,Allen,Bale and Ramsey

    • Reply posted by Sense at last, today at 23:37

      Sense at last replied:
      Hennessey has another campaign in him ... he's a GK and they can play at the top into their late 30s ... he's easily the best we have but I agree completely with the other four ... sadly, this might be back to obscurity for quite a few years for Wales

  • Comment posted by Preceptor, today at 22:44

    It cannot be denied that Gareth Bale, in his day, has been a great football player. I am not persuaded that he remains good enough to either lead or play for Wales in the future. Wales need to re-build their team, they already have the foundation blocks in place with some very talented young players. Lets build form here.

  • Comment posted by jw, today at 22:44

    As an England supporter, delighted with the win but feel for the Welsh supporters.

  • Comment posted by save the kneeling for war heros, today at 22:42

    Why, he has totally gone as a player, he would be better as a coach. Must be the worst player at this World Cup. Time to retire along with Ramsey totally let us down .

  • Comment posted by Carefree, today at 22:30

    He didn't play for 3 games this World Cup...

  • Comment posted by P38 W26 D12 L0, today at 23:25

    Oh dear time to exit stage left., Gareth.

  • Comment posted by bristolmark, today at 23:17

    “I thought first half we were outstanding - the effort they put in without the ball was exceptional," he said.

    Was there a pause before this was said?

  • Comment posted by Muzz, today at 23:07

    Best he sticks to golfing!

  • Comment posted by G-MAN, today at 23:06

    If he's performing, fine. If not, he's just putting the manager in a horrible position. Like Ronaldo, he's still undroppable.

