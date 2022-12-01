Cymru Premier round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 2 December

Airbus UK Broughton v Connah's Quay Nomads; 19:45 GMT: The Flintshire neighbours are having contrasting seasons - Connah's Quay are second in the table and unbeaten in 13 games in all competitions while Airbus remain bottom still seeking a first league win this season. Michael Wilde's goal secured victory for Nomads when the sides met at Deeside Stadium in August.

Bala Town v Flint Town United; 19:45 GMT: Bala won 2-0 when the sides met at Maes Tegid in the Welsh Cup in November, while it ended 1-1 in a league meeting at the Essity Stadium in September. Bala are fourth in the table going into this game having lost at Cardiff Met in their last league outing while three successive defeats see Flint down in 10th, two points above the bottom two.

Caernarfon Town v Newtown; 19:45 GMT: Fifth-placed Caernarfon will be looking to get back to winning ways after two games without a win, while two straight wins for Newtown has seen them move up to ninth in the table. Chris Hughes' Newtown won 2-1 when they met at Latham Park in August.

Haverfordwest County v Penybont; 19:45 GMT: Penybont will be looking to complete a league double over County after a 3-2 victory in August. Rhys Griffiths' side are third in the table and unbeaten in three matches while Haverfordwest go into the game on the back of two league wins on the bounce.

Pontypridd United v Cardiff Met; 19:45 GMT: One win in five sees Pontypridd in the bottom two, only two points from safety. Cardiff Met have had an inconsistent season so far, although they are sixth and three points ahead of Aberystwyth. The Archers won 3-0 in the reverse fixture at Cyncoed in August.

The New Saints v Aberystwyth Town; 19:45 GMT: Leaders Saints dropped points for only the second time in their last game, a 0-0 draw at Penybont, but Craig Harrison's side remain seven points clear at the top of the table. Anthony Williams' Aber, who are just outside the top six in seventh spot, were beaten 2-0 at home by Saints in August.