Genero Adran Premier results

Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Adran Premier

Sunday, 4 December

Swansea City 1-1 Cardiff City

Aberystwyth Town 3-3 The New Saints

Cardiff Met 1-0 Pontypridd United

Barry Town United 3-3 Abergavenny

