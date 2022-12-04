Genero Adran Premier results
Last updated on .From the section Welsh
Sunday, 4 December
Swansea City 1-1 Cardiff City
Aberystwyth Town 3-3 The New Saints
Cardiff Met 1-0 Pontypridd United
Barry Town United 3-3 Abergavenny
