Rashford helps England top group as Wales exit

Marcus Rashford scored twice as England beat Wales 3-0 to top Group B and see their opponents exit the World Cup.

Wales needed to either beat England and hope Iran and USA ended in a draw or beat the Theee Lions by four goals.

England, who now face Senegal in the last 16, after a Rashford free-kick and a Phil Foden goal within six minutes of the break put them in control.

Rashford added his second in the 68th minute, firing through the legs of Wales keeper Danny Ward.