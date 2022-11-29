Marshall moved to West Ham from Irish Premiership champions Linfield

Northern Irish teenager Callum Marshall has signed his first professional contract with West Ham United.

The striker, who turned 18 on Monday, joined the Premier League club on scholarship terms from Linfield in January and impressed for their Under 18 side.

He has since made eight appearances for the Under 21s, scoring his first Premier League 2 goal last month.

Marshall made five senior appearances for Linfield before leaving for London.

"Signing my first professional deal with West Ham United feels really good," the 18-year-old told the club website.

"It's something that I've been working towards my whole life. My 2022 has been very enjoyable and has also had its peaks and troughs.

"I've just been trying to replicate my form from the Under 18s into the Under 21s, and it's been a hard step up. I'm on my way back from an injury too so, for me, it's about getting as much game time as I can with the Under 18s in the coming weeks, and hopefully do well.

"Now it's time for me to push on. I need to keep my foot on the gas and keep going forward. I'm so happy to sign my first professional deal and now I want to try and get back into the Under 21s team after the World Cup."