Cristiano Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr until 2025

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo and a shirt
Cristiano Ronaldo became to first man to score at five different World Cups in Qatar in 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr on a deal that runs until 2025.

The Portugal captain is a free agent after leaving Manchester United following a controversial interview in which he criticised the club.

Ronaldo will reportedly receive the biggest football salary in historyexternal-link at more than £177m per year.

The 37-year-old says he is "eager to experience a new football league in a different country".

Al Nassr - nine-time Saudi Pro League champions - described the signing as "history in the making".

The club said it would "inspire our league, nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves".

In the summer, Ronaldo turned down a £305m deal to join another Saudi team - Al Hilal - because he was happy at United.

Earlier in November, the striker spoke out in an interview with Piers Morgan for TalkTV in which he said he felt "betrayed" by United, did not respect manager Erik ten Hag and was being forced out of the club.

Ronaldo, who scored 145 goals in 346 appearances for United, left Juventus to rejoin the Old Trafford club in August 2021 - 11 years after he departed to join Real Madrid.

He had just over seven months remaining on his £500,000-a-week contract with United but his immediate exit was "mutually agreed".

A day after he left the club, he was banned for two domestic matches for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand after United's defeat at Goodison Park in April.

He will serve the ban at domestic level with any new club - in England or abroad - although it does not apply at continental club level, such as the Champions League.

Ronaldo recently returned from playing for Portugal at the World Cup in Qatar, where he made history by becoming the first man to score at five different Fifa World Cups with his strike in his side's opening win against Ghana.

Comments

Join the conversation

750 comments

  • Comment posted by CurvaNord88, today at 21:26

    How many more millions does he need? As a man who seems obsessed with gaining respect, surely he’d have earned more by going back to play for Sporting for nothing?

    • Reply posted by T-Lex, today at 21:35

      T-Lex replied:
      Totally agree. The last 12-18 months have done his reputation a lot of harm.

  • Comment posted by Swalley , today at 21:25

    Think it's fair to say this officially marks the end of the Ronaldo era

    • Reply posted by SLB, today at 21:33

      SLB replied:
      He lived after the eras of Pele and Maradona, but during the Messi era.

  • Comment posted by Gareth, today at 21:26

    As the song goes
    It’s all about the money, money, money…
    Once respected as a great player exits stage right whilst the Maestro Messi gets the standing ovation he deserves 👏

    • Reply posted by Commentier, today at 21:33

      Commentier replied:
      Quite the juxtaposition of the two players.

  • Comment posted by CurtisC, today at 21:26

    A move that Solidifies Messi as the greatest of the 2.

    • Reply posted by T-Lex, today at 21:34

      T-Lex replied:
      Agree

  • Comment posted by mightonedayhappen, today at 21:26

    Hilarious. He forces his way out of a team in a top European league to go play nowhere. For what? Money? When you're already rich beyond imagination.

    • Reply posted by T-Lex, today at 21:35

      T-Lex replied:
      Nobody wants him, and I can't blame them. Suspect, for him, it was either retire or take more cash.

  • Comment posted by elliot rapson, today at 21:24

    Don’t forget BBC, it’s Ronaldo’s Al Nassr now then.

    • Reply posted by Dr Emil Shaffhausen, today at 21:28

      Dr Emil Shaffhausen replied:
      Imagine my surprise 😮

  • Comment posted by bigfootballfan, today at 21:27

    It’s brilliant. He’s joined a great team in a nation with an extensive footballing heritage. This move is clearly for footballing reasons only, and not for money. Well done, Cristiano.

    • Reply posted by uncommon_sense, today at 21:34

      uncommon_sense replied:
      😂 brilliant sarcasm game sir, bravo.

  • Comment posted by Gate49, today at 21:24

    Gosh, must be for footballing reasons. Nothing to do with the squillions he'll earn.

    • Reply posted by red on my sleeve , today at 21:41

      red on my sleeve replied:
      Tell me about it! Hopefully this is it from now on. 🙏

  • Comment posted by Jason, today at 21:28

    So the Ronaldo vs Messi era ends with one winning a World Cup and the other being dropped from his national team in a sulk after his club deciding his overall impact even when not playing was negative. At their peak there was genuine debate to be had over which was better. The end of this saga now places a chasm between them cementing Messi as the greater player of the two.

    • Reply posted by LeeM, today at 21:33

      LeeM replied:
      Messi era has not ended.

  • Comment posted by Achilles68, today at 21:27

    Typical. He's got the moral compass of a plank of wood.

    • Reply posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 21:34

      Billy Goat Gruff replied:
      Now, now. What has a plank of wood ever done to you?

  • Comment posted by DM8192, today at 21:26

    Cos no-one in Europe wants him and the hassles he brings.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:41

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      I bet some clubs in the Premier League would love to have him if they could afford him

  • Comment posted by SC632, today at 21:24

    Knew he was finished so he's off for one last big payday

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:38

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      And you care about someone who wants to earn as much money as he can before he retires

  • Comment posted by Bellerophon, today at 21:23

    Who cares - no one

    • Reply posted by Spilled-wine-on-costly-sofa, today at 21:31

      Spilled-wine-on-costly-sofa replied:
      You do. Why comment?

  • Comment posted by Deano, today at 21:27

    What a sad fall from grace. Another player going where the money is unfortunately, rather than keep his mouth shut and play in a competitive league. Wonder when he'll do an interview where he says I've always dreamt of playing for this great club

    • Reply posted by solidsponge, today at 21:57

      solidsponge replied:
      He obviously isn't going to say that. Messi did the same but gets probably 90% less hassle.

  • Comment posted by all I want is a level playing field, today at 21:28

    Show pony to show camel in one move

    • Reply posted by IP Freely, today at 21:54

      IP Freely replied:
      Well he wouldn't get out of bed for a mere 500k per week.

      Now we know what wakes him up and gets his "Respect".

  • Comment posted by Funk, today at 21:26

    Money grabbing, pointless move. Let’s not tell about him again, tarnished boy.

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 21:45

      Sport Report replied:
      All these people on here who don't work for money. I wish I was in your position.

  • Comment posted by Thinkfreely, today at 21:27

    Goats don't do well in a desert

    • Reply posted by SLB, today at 21:31

      SLB replied:
      Luckily, Cristiano is not a goat. Of any kind.

  • Comment posted by neilscomments, today at 21:23

    Money money money. End of Ronaldo.

    • Reply posted by Spilled-wine-on-costly-sofa, today at 21:34

      Spilled-wine-on-costly-sofa replied:
      At 37 what else would you have been expecting him to achieve? The game was already ruined by money long before Ronaldo began playing.

  • Comment posted by PJM, today at 21:24

    Money talks.....CR7 walks... as no one in Europe wants him!
    Wishing him all the success in the middle east!

    • Reply posted by peter, today at 22:03

      peter replied:
      Take what you can well done 👍

  • Comment posted by Runnerboy27, today at 21:24

    So glad he got his wish to finish his career at a top club rather than follow the money in the US or Qatar … hopefully Xavi is taking notes

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:43

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Why would Xavi care

