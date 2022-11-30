Last updated on .From the section Ipswich

Greg Leigh has played 10 games for Ipswich and scored in a 6-0 Papa Johns Trophy win over Northampton

Greg Leigh says he is delighted to see Leif Davis playing so well for Ipswich - even though they are vying for the left-back role.

Leigh, 28, has only started one league game since moving from Morecambe in the summer, but has had injury problems.

Davis has made 20 appearances in all competitions and twice been named the club's player of the month.

"It's been really nice to see him progress through the season," Leigh told BBC Radio Suffolk.

"Now he's racking up more and more assists, but he's a team-mate - and a mate as well - and our relationship is going from strength to strength like everyone in the squad is."

Leigh played 62 minutes of Ipswich's Papa Johns Trophy defeat by Portsmouth on 22 November, the first time he had been on the pitch for more than two months.

Leif Davis made his league debut for Ipswich in the opening game of the season

He was not in the matchday squad for the 2-0 League One win at Exeter City which followed, or last weekend's 4-0 FA Cup victory over non-league Buxton.

"We've got a goal for the whole season, as opposed to just two players and this game and that game," said Leigh.

"We've seen players that have been in the stands for one game and then starting the next.

"Me, I just focus on helping of the team when I am on the pitch, regardless of whether I'm starting or coming on, and it's a pleasure to see whoever is playing do well."

Second-placed Ipswich resume their promotion challenge with a home game against Fleetwood Town on Friday.