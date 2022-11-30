Last updated on .From the section Crewe

Chris Long scored 10 goals last season as Crewe were relegated from League One

Crewe striker Chris Long is likely to miss at least the next three months of the season after learning he needs an operation on his ankle injury.

Last season's top scorer for the Alex pulled up during a training session last week and will now have surgery.

It is the latest setback for the 27-year-old, who has only played once this season because of fitness issues.

Crewe interim boss Lee Bell said he was "gutted" for Long, who he said was "absolutely distraught" at the news.

"I'm really disappointed for him because he has done absolutely everything he can to get fit, he's trained through pain," Bell said. external-link

Meanwhile, Bell added that attacking midfielder Callum Ainley has started his recuperation following "successful" surgery on his dislocated shoulder, suffered in September. It is hoped he can return in the new year.

And forward Courtney Baker-Richardson is targeting a return "in early January" after an operation on his hamstring injury.