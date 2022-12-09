Last updated on .From the section Exeter

Kevin Miller began his career at Exeter City before playing for the likes of Crystal Palace, Watford, Barnsley and Southampton

Exeter City have appointed former Premier League goalkeeper Kevin Miller as their new goalkeeping coach.

The 53-year-old replaces Scott Brown, who left the club earlier this month to join former manager Matt Taylor at Rotherham United.

Miller began at Exeter in 1988 before spells at Birmingham City and Watford and played a season in the Premier League with Crystal Palace in 1997-98.

The Cornish-born player had been helping at Exeter on an interim basis.

"He's been fantastic since he's been here," Exeter City manager Gary Caldwell told BBC Sport.

"We had a thorough interview process where we invited candidates and he was up against those candidates and he came out on top."

Miller is the latest addition to the Exeter coaching staff following Caldwell's appointment in October.

Former caretaker manager Kevin Nicholson was promoted from his role as a youth coach to be the Scot's assistant while David Perkins came in as a first team coach after Wayne Carlisle and Jon Hill followed Taylor to Rotherham.

"I think he's a great addition to the staff that has been changing gradually since I came to the club and he fits in perfectly in terms of his character and personality, but he's also going to add that experience that he's had throughout his career," Caldwell added.

"His connection with the club is also very important - he understands the football club and he was player here and he understands everything about the city."