Jake Caprice has scored one goal in 101 Exeter City appearances since the summer of 2020

Exeter City defender Jake Caprice says the club's players are adapting well to new manager Gary Caldwell.

The Scot took over last month after Matt Taylor left for Rotherham United and has seen his side face many of the top sides in League One.

"It's a new manager and style of play so it's been different but it's been good, I've enjoyed it," Caprice said.

"The whole team has enjoyed it, the team's had a bit of up and down in terms of results, but it's been good."

Caprice has been an ever-present under Caldwell, and having played mainly at left wing-back last season has secured a similar role on the right in recent months.

"In the modern game you have to be adaptable to make yourself as selectable as possible," Caprice told BBC Sport.

"I've tried to be as adaptable as I can and whatever position I've played try and impose my game on the game."

The 30-year-old former Tranmere Rovers, Leyton Orient and Lincoln City player moved to Exeter in the summer of 2020 and played 41 times last season as the Grecians won promotion to League One.

"I've been absolutely delighted with him and what he's given us," Caldwell told BBC Sport.

"If anything I've had chats with him where I still feel there's more that he can give with the qualities he has.

"Although his performance levels have been really high we're working with him to improve them even more because I think he has the potential to do that."