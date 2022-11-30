Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

The issue in the Kop and Anfield Road stands was highlighted after a Sports Grounds Safety Authority review

Liverpool are to increase their rail seat capacity at Anfield to over 10,000, when the Premier League season resumes on 26 December.

The additional 2,500 rail seats will be added to the existing 7,800 between the Kop and Anfield Road stands.

The initiative is part of a club trial after concerns over "persistent standing" of fans were raised in 2021.

"The health and safety of supporters when attending matches is paramount," said managing director Andy Hughes.

"Following a review of the initial rail seating trial last season, we will now expand the trial and introduce rail seating in additional areas of the Kop to further address crowd safety and persistent standing in line with SGSA [Sports Grounds Safety Authority] guidance," he added.

The area combines seats with an integrated safety rail behind them, allowing fans to stand safely for key moments of a match.

The extra seats will be in place for Liverpool's first home game following the World Cup break, against Leicester City on Friday, 30 December.

Anfield remains an 'all-seater' stadium and does not have a safe standing area, despite licensed standing being approved in the top-flight and Championship this season.

Since 1994, grounds in the first and second tiers of the English football pyramid had been required by law to be all-seaters.