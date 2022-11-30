Qatar 2022: Who would you pick for England's last-16 tie with Senegal?
Last updated on .From the section England
England boss Gareth Southgate has a nice problem to solve before the World Cup last-16 tie with Senegal on Sunday.
Having made changes to his side for the final group game with Wales, he was rewarded with some fine individual displays, most notably from forwards Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden, who both scored in the 3-0 win.
To give the England boss a helping hand, we want you to pick the XI you would send out from the start to face Senegal.
Do Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka come back in? Is Foden an option in midfield? And has Kyle Walker done enough to justify your faith in defence?
One man you won't be able to call on is Arsenal defender Ben White, who has travelled home for personal reasons and is not expected to take any further part in the tournament.
Choose your England XI below and share with your friends on #bbcfootball. We will reveal your final XI on Sunday morning.
My England XI to face Senegal
Select your England XI for the World Cup
- Travel to 18th-century Prussia with Stephen Fry: He and Greg Jenner bring you bloodthirsty warlord Frederick the Great...
- Is summer going to be one big 'flightmare'? Uncover the reasons behind the chaos that has been unravelling at UK airports