Close menu

World Cup 2022: Declan Rice says England should be feared

Last updated on .From the section World Cupcomments335

World Cup 2022: Declan Rice praises England mentality
Fifa World Cup
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

England's quality means they should be feared by other nations at the World Cup, says midfielder Declan Rice.

The Three Lions are through to the last 16 in Qatar and face Senegal on Sunday for a place in the quarter-finals.

Rice believes England's "world-class talent" and the squad's trophy-winning experience with their clubs combine to make England formidable opposition.

"Other nations will look at our quality - and why should we not be feared?" said the West Ham United captain.

"If you look at our attacking talent, we have world-class talent. Across the board we have players who have won the biggest trophies.

"It is up to us to prove that. The likes of France have done that. We're not just here to get into the last 16, we want to go the whole way."

England's players have the experience of reaching the 2018 World Cup semi-finals in Russia and the final of the European Championship last year.

Rice acknowledges manager Gareth Southgate faces a "selection headache" for the game against Senegal with Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden competing for two starting places alongside Harry Kane in England's attack.

But he says there is nothing but positive support within the squad for whoever gets the nod.

"What is so good about our group here is we are all so supportive of each other," the 23-year-old added.

"There is probably a selection headache for the manager but whoever he picks, I know everyone will be rooting for each other. It is a real team effort now.

"I think (the competition) is top level - it's always nice to know you can bring players on that can instantly change the game.

"We've got world-class players that can do that. In a World Cup you need that.

"Competition is really healthy and I'd do anything to win the World Cup. So if that means someone comes on and helps, that's all that matters. We all share the same goal."

England went into the World Cup on the back of a six-match winless run and relegation from the Nations League.

However they topped Group B following wins against Iran and Wales and a goalless draw with the United States.

Rice, who is at his first World Cup, says confidence is high within the camp as England prepare for the high stakes of the knockout stage.

"Our mentality now is fantastic, we have players that have won trophies year in, year out - so they've brought that mentality and installed it to England," he said.

"It's about the manager too, the way he talks to us, he's so calm. He emphasises we're England, we're just as big as anyone else and we can achieve anything. When you have a manager like that, anything is possible.

"The closest I've got to a big shock was beating Germany and I remember thinking that day in the dressing room, there was no way we were losing.

"You want that feeling, because that's what takes you all the way."

BBC Sport app banner

Get the latest results and goal notifications for any team at the Fifa World Cup by downloading the BBC Sport app: Appleexternal-link - Androidexternal-link - Amazonexternal-link

BBC Sport banner

Comments

Join the conversation

336 comments

  • Comment posted by CashelBoyleOConnorFitzmauriceTisdallFarrell, today at 11:51

    There's nothing wrong with a positive attitude and a winning mentality. Why shouldn't they be thinking like that? England have a lot of talent, going forward especially. Personally, I think it's great to see somebody come out and say we're in it to win it, and that other sides should respect us as we respect them. Rather than adopting a perpetual inferiority complex, which leads to nothing at all.

    • Reply posted by Captain Serious, today at 11:57

      Captain Serious replied:
      Respect, sure. But to say feared? Just stinks of unfounded arrogance.

  • Comment posted by Huggie, today at 11:48

    Please Rice....don't start going there. Keep confidence in the team, don't spill it out into the media, it's just never a good look and opens England up for embarrassment

    • Reply posted by Devils Advocate, today at 11:56

      Devils Advocate replied:
      Well said. Confidence is great, arrogance is not.

  • Comment posted by Biggy, today at 11:50

    Feared ? I listened to the interview twice and didn't hear him utter the word fear. Am I blind or are people making us his words ?

    • Reply posted by Bigphil1999, today at 12:29

      Bigphil1999 replied:
      "Other nations will look at our quality - and why should we not be feared?" says the West Ham Captain. I don't think the video is the full thingamy

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 11:42

    England can definitely score against any team, the attacking quality is there for sure.
    Stopping opposition scoring will be much more difficult, especially if they can to play France or Brazil.

    • Reply posted by Mings and Ings, today at 11:46

      Mings and Ings replied:
      Normally, I'd agree.... But Maguire looks like a 5* defender

  • Comment posted by Mings and Ings, today at 11:41

    When you at the bench, its up their with the best.... Tactics will let us down

    • Reply posted by lawman, today at 11:59

      lawman replied:
      Wish players would pipe down and let their football do the talking.

  • Comment posted by Jason, today at 11:49

    Let's beat Senegal and then France, and then we might have something to back that statement. Until then, we've only played minnows.

    • Reply posted by NoAgenda, today at 12:01

      NoAgenda replied:
      3 FIFA top 20 ranked teams. Can only beat what's in front of you!

  • Comment posted by ZP, today at 11:48

    Nobody hates England's squad more than their own fans, if this HYS is any indication! Seven points from the groups is more than France or Argentina got. Southgate's style isn't impressive but results are more important. I'm happy for other teams to entertain the world and let England get 1-0 and slip through, if that's what it will take. Nothing flashy, just get the results nice and simple please.

    • Reply posted by CaveMan, today at 11:52

      CaveMan replied:
      I seem to recall England were gifted a bad group, and they couldn't even beat the USA. They have again been gifted Senegal in the next round.
      It's going to be hard getting any further.

  • Comment posted by roverman, today at 11:38

    Hes right. We have one of the best squads at the world cup

    • Reply posted by Vic, today at 11:46

      Vic replied:
      Which counts for absolutely nothing.

  • Comment posted by Umgawa, today at 11:50

    I fear which England will turn up.

    • Reply posted by Ian, today at 12:08

      Ian replied:
      Hopefully the smart looking lads in their nice white kit who play well and give us all a thrill.

      🏳‍🌈⚽🏳‍🌈

  • Comment posted by sCrivLa, today at 11:52

    We will lose to France in the quarters.

    • Reply posted by Razz, today at 11:57

      Razz replied:
      can you give me this weeks lottery numbers as well please mate

  • Comment posted by Grumpygit, today at 11:50

    By who? England have proven for years that they are good on paper but crap on grass

    • Reply posted by tom raffell, today at 11:53

      tom raffell replied:
      Not the last 4 years we haven't.

  • Comment posted by Sum Yung Gai, today at 11:40

    I haven't seen a team yet who we couldn't beat on the day but it depends which Eng turns up! In the knockout stage Southgate has to go for it but we all know [Euro final] he hasn't got the tactical nous to change it up with 30 minutes to go. Man for man the squad is fine but at tactical level I still think the manager is deficient. Hope I'm proved wrong but god help us if we are chasing a game.

    • Reply posted by NoAgenda, today at 12:06

      NoAgenda replied:
      Changed it up against Wales. Switched Foden & Rashford, worked a treat!

  • Comment posted by Fred, today at 11:56

    Why do people on here get so triggered when England show a bit of optimism?

    Players/fans/media from other countries show their enthusiasm and optimism, and we are perfectly ok with that. As soon as anyone associated with England does the same, some people get all wound up.

    What has gone so wrong in your lives that you have to pile in on anyone showing a bit of optimism?

    • Reply posted by roverman, today at 12:00

      roverman replied:
      Because its envy

  • Comment posted by oncewerefast, today at 11:49

    Give Kane a rest….he looked like the walking dead against Wales….

    • Reply posted by maybe, today at 12:06

      maybe replied:
      He got a rest in that game, not long after he set up a goal

  • Comment posted by JT13, today at 11:49

    England Fans are an extremely negative bunch. Take us on another World Cup ride Gareth!

    • Reply posted by MW, today at 11:53

      MW replied:
      there not fans they pretend they are but all they do is slate

  • Comment posted by Funky Chunky Monkey, today at 11:57

    Well said Rice, the negative comments on here are mostly from other nations, what would you expect him to say? "Our squad is useless and we don't stand a chance"
    These HYSs are magnets for other nations to vent their jealousy and bile, all of them wishing their country's team were in England's position.

  • Comment posted by the sheriff , today at 12:18

    Love all the haters talking about English arrogance on here. English arrogance exists mainly in your bitter mind, alongside the pre-existing hate of England and the England team 🤫😂

  • Comment posted by bolton pastie man, today at 12:03

    We beat two poor teams and drew against an okay team? We are not feared by the big teams such as France and Brazil

    • Reply posted by BorisJohnsonWhatABabe, today at 12:04

      BorisJohnsonWhatABabe replied:
      France lost to Tunisia pal!

  • Comment posted by Longfordblue, today at 12:03

    No good having a formula 1 car if your granny is doing the driving

    • Reply posted by Look whats that over there, today at 12:25

      Look whats that over there replied:
      It’s a Le Mans race and Granny’s got us further in than anyone else (even if she is using an F1 car).

  • Comment posted by Astle2005, today at 11:44

    Senegal will not be feared..

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 11:47

      SD replied:
      You're right. England won't fear Senegal.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Fifa World Cup 2022