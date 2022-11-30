Celtic are one of several European clubs keen to sign Cho Gue-sung in January after the 24-year-old Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors striker's scoring exploits for South Korea at the World Cup finals. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Giorgos Giakoumakis could make a shock exit from Celtic in January with the Greece striker unhappy that he has been unable to reach agreement over an improved contract - and there is already strong European interest in the 27-year-old who still has a contract until 2026. (Daily Record) external-link

Al-Ahly have had a change of heart after saying Egypt midfielder Mohamed Magdy, who has been linked with Celtic, was not for sale and now suggest the 26-year-old is available for £4.15m, the Cairo club having accepted a £300,000 offer for the player from Turkish outfit Sivasspor in August only for the deal to fall through. (Daily Record) external-link

Canada right-back Alistair Johnston's £3.45m transfer to Celtic from Montreal could be announced soon, with journalist Manuel Veth saying the deal for the 24-year-old has been "completely agreed". (The Scotsman) external-link

Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour could move to Villarreal on loan in January with the 21-year-old struggling for game time with Brighton & Hove Albion. (Times - subscription) external-link

Scotland Under-21 left-back Josh Doig has addressed speculation linking him with a move to Napoli by saying he is happy with Hellas Verona and concentrating on lifting his side off the foot of Serie A. (Daily Record) external-link

Lee Johnson says he plans to trim what he believes is a bloated Hibernian squad he inherited when taking over as manager but also admits that a replacement for Martin Boyle, the Australia winger ruled out for the rest of the season, would be ideal. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Dundee United head coach Liam Fox will be pressing the case to add to his squad in January if a player comes up who will improve his team but says it will then be up to sporting director Tony Asghar and chairman Mark Ogren to decide whether they are right and "doable for the club". (The Courier) external-link

Ross County defender Keith Watson insists he has plenty still to offer on the field of play despite the 33-year-old club captain starting his pursuit of coaching badges. (Press & Journal) external-link

New Rangers manager Michael Beale has revealed he will further add to his Rangers backroom team in the coming weeks. (The Herald) external-link