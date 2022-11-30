Last updated on .From the section Crewe

Crewe have won both of their League One games since Lee Bell initially swapped jobs with Alex Morris on 4 November

Crewe Alexandra have appointed Lee Bell as their permanent manager after a month in charge as interim boss since taking over from Alex Morris.

Bell took over when Morris stepped back on 4 November, following which the League Two club advertised the vacancy.

But he has now beaten off 57 other applicants, having been chosen from a 12-man shortlist.

He will now operate going forward with Morris and player development manager Kenny Lunt as his two-man support team.

"I'm very pleased that Lee has accepted the position of first-team manager," said Crewe chairman Charles Grant.

"His driving ambition and clear objectives, allied with his deep understanding of Crewe Alexandra and strong relationships with existing staff, made him the standout candidate."

Bell, who has spent more than two decades at the Alex, first as a player, then coach, added: "It's an honour to be entrusted with the position of manager at a club that means so much to me.

"I'm grateful that the fans have been superb with me during my short period as interim manager, and the players have responded so positively. Now, with the support of Alex, Kenny and the other members of our coaching team, I'm excited and confident about the challenge that lies ahead."

Crewe, relegated from League One in May, have risen to 15th in League Two, just six points off the play-offs, having won both their league games since Bell took charge - but they exited the FA Cup at the second-round stage after defeat by Barnsley on Saturday.